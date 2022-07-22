Gangs of Kochi

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi pazhaya Kochi alla” has now become a cliched punchline. But the pithy statement from the Mammootty blockbuster Big B defines the change the Kochi underworld has undergone over the years.There was a time when goondas held sway in the city. Gangs and their ‘quotation’ hitjobs often made headlines. Their ‘inside stories’ added spice to the tales of Kochi. Everyone had some goonda connection to flaunt. And some films tried to portray a Bombayesque picture of Kochi.

Fast-forward to 2022. As per official data, the city has recorded just one goonda attack case over the past six years. Several gangsters, officers say, have shifted their activities to other parts of Kerala and the neighbouring states.

No goonda attack case has been registered in the city after the LDF government returned to power, according to data tabled in the state assembly recently. Meanwhile, across Kerala, 29 goonda cases were registered between May 20, 2021, and June 28, 2022. While five persons were killed, 26 were injured and 179 were arrested.

Thammanam Shaji & Co

One of the first noted gangsters in the city was Chambakkara Sathish, who formed the ‘Chambakkara Pathinettara Company’. Sathish and his gang were active during the 1980s. In the same era, ‘Electric’ Hamsa, ‘Tathante’ Hamsa, ‘Gulati’ and Anil Kumar were active in Mattancherry and Fort Kochi areas, recalls a special branch officer.

From 1990, Thammanam Shaji ruled the roost. There used to be a joke that ‘Shaji’ was a synonym of goonda. Unlike goondas shown in films, Shaji was an unimposing figure. However, he had a well-knit network of henchmen.

Police sources say Shaji had political patronage, and also the blessings of businessmen and private individuals who used his ‘services’ for settling scores, recovering loans, etc. Those days, youngsters — even teenage boys — boasted about knowing the enigmatic Shaji.

Subsequently, however, rival gangs started to emerge. And Shaji’s own gang started imploding, with splinter formations.“There were high-profile players such as ‘Chendu’ aka ‘CH’ of Mattancherry, who had direct links with the Mumbai underworld of the late 80s, early 90s. However, Shaji was the first one to gain popularity as a don among gangsters in Kochi. He had an organised set up,” recalls a reformed goonda, who requests anonymity.

“Many common people paid him for settling disputes or revenge attacks. Then came other chotta dons such as Aluva/Thammanam Faizal, Cheranelloor Jaison, Vettil Suresh, who tried to emulate Shaji.”

The former goonda adds that Shaji had the backing of some religious groups, too. However, as his grip over the city waned, Shaji was rumoured to have adopted the path of reform. In 2004, he came under the spotlight as the state vice president of RJD. People quipped he was “Lalu Yadav’s right-hand man in Kochi”.After the initial hype, he exited the scene. “He is not active these days, but the special branch still monitors him,’’ says an officer.

New dons in town

Then came Bhai Nazeer and Maradu Aneesh, about whom filmy stories cropped up daily. “Though they worked together initially, due to internal discord, Aneesh formed a separate gang based in Maradu. The gang used isolated marshy land covered by mangroves in Maradu, Kumbalam areas as its hideout,” says an officer.

As the friends turned foes, gang wars ensued. In 2012, Imtiaz Khan, a businessman related to Bhai Nazeer, was killed. Six persons, including Aneesh, were arrested for what was viewed as a ‘revenge attack’. Notably, Aneesh assaulted Nazeer on the court premises and vowed to finish him off. (All the accused were later acquitted by the court.)

While the police subsequently ‘locked’ Nazeer with multiple cases, Aneesh shifted his operational base to Tamil Nadu, adds the officer quoted above. “He and his gang members were arrested from Alappuzha for possessing drugs but were granted bail. Nazeer also shifted his activities to Tamil Nadu,” he notes.

According to the reformed goonda, Nazeer has been lying low, and Aneesh has evolved as a ‘heavy, hi-tech player’.

“His gang is like a commercial company, a brand. Aneesh’s network deals in multiple sectors such as real estate, benami/ hawala dealings, etc. The boys have black T-shirt uniforms, too,” he adds. “He has solid backing of some political, business bigwigs, no doubt.”

‘Sustained surveillance’

City Commissioner C H Nagaraju says his predecessor adopted a “specific strategy” to contain gansters. “Even now, there are goondas. But gang activities such as abduction, extortion, and assaults are rare in Kochi these days,” he says.

“When a first-time offender involved in goonda activities comes on our radar, we put him under surveillance and take preventive measures. Repeat offenders are placed under sustained surveillance, which includes monitoring daily activities. We even track their financial transactions. We ensure they feel the police is constantly watching them so that they think twice before engaging in criminal activity.”

Nagaraju adds the Kerala Anti-social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) is invoked in the case of unrelenting criminals. “We have rowdy sheets in each police station. The people arrested in goonda cases are assessed every week,” he explains. “We move for preventive detention when an offender continues to engage in crime.”

The special branch maintains a list of goondas in every district and monitors their activities daily. There are around 123 goondas in Ernakulam, of which 21 were recently added.Officers note that some gangsters based in Kochi run mafias in Coimbatore, Salem, Ooty and Dindigul. “The gangs are also into narcotics,” says an officer. “Some also work as mediators in settling business issues.”

However, these gangsters are “careful” to not be directly involved in any case in Kochi, as their moolah flow would be choked. “They know that if they get booked here, the police would target their financial sources,” the officer adds. “Gangsters such as Aneesh and Nazeer stay in Kochi. They eye the big money involved in drugs and realty.”

‘Operation Dark Hunt’

Ernakulam rural limits still see considerable goonda activities. During the tenure of LDF-1, the Ernakulam rural police registered six goonda attack cases, in which four persons were killed, five injured and 65 arrested. Under LDF-2, four cases have been registered, five injured and 47 arrested. Ernakulam Rural Police, too, is using KAAPA to curtail goonda gangs. “We are conducting ‘Operation Dark Hunt’, and goonda activities have come down significantly. As many as 52 persons were jailed under KAAPA and 35 banned from the district since 2021,” says a senior police officer.

