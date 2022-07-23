Indian Coast Guard opens Ship Support Complex in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has opened an important infrastructure asset — the Ship Support Complex (SSC) — in Kerala. The SSC has been built adjacent to the Coast Guard jetty in Fort Kochi.

“With the opening of the SSC, the ships berthed at the Coast Guard jetty will be able to get swift administrative, logistics and technical support,” said a release. The infrastructure will further boost the overall efficiency of the Coast Guard organisation in Kerala, it said.

The Coast Guard has been strengthening its sea and coastal surveillance capabilities across Kerala. In addition to SSC, the Coast Guard has also laid the foundation stone for its Coast Guard Officer Mess (CGOM) at Mattancherry.

“The CGOM will be an iconic structure providing accommodation to officers posted in Kerala and to defence officers visiting the state,” the release said. The SSC inauguration and CGOM foundation stone laying were done by DIG N Ravi, Commander Coast Guard District (Kerala & Mahe).

