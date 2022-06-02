STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vehicle checks to ensure safety of students

Road Safety

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the new academic year dawned on Wednesday, police conducted random vehicle checks in areas coming under the Ernakulam Rural police limits. District Rural police chief K Karthick led the inspections, which were meant to ensure safe journey of children to schools and back. 

According to him, the vehicle checks were meant to provide awareness to drivers of private buses and school buses which mainly ferry students. There will be stricter enforcement from Thursday and errant drivers will face action. 

Bus workers should behave politely towards students and action will be taken against private buses which refuse to carry students. Cases will be registered against bus drivers found guilty of drink driving. The Rural police chief, who made it clear that school buses should adhere to government guidelines, visited various schools in Aluva. 

