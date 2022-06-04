STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
 Divine roots

The Iringole Kavu, situated near Perumbavoor, is considered one of the largest sacred groves in Kerala.

Iringole Kavu near Perumbavoor is one of largest sacred groves in Kerala | A Sanesh

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Iringole Kavu, situated near Perumbavoor, is considered one of the largest sacred groves in Kerala. Every gnarled root here is considered an embodiment of divinity.  While the grove is believed to be about 2,700 years old, its spiritual history dates back by 1,200 years. According to legend, the deity here was the eighth child of Devaki and Vasudeva in Mahabharata. When Kamsa tried to kill the child, the newborn took the form of goddess Durga.

Today, the sacred grove is home to 19 varieties of spider, seven species of reptiles, and over 49 kinds of trees. Interestingly, even during peak summers, the temple pond here is filled with water. TNIE photographer Sanesh A says he went into a trance at the grove. “Mother Nature’s energy there is overwhelming,” he says. “I am getting goosebumps as I speak about the experience.”

Iringole Kavu near Perumbavoor is one of largest sacred groves in Kerala | A Sanesh

A temple administration official, however, rues governmental neglect of the grove. “Also, some youths misuse the green space for shady activities. It’s deplorable,” he adds, requesting anonymity.    The Ponnakkudam Kavu at Thevakkal is another biodiversity-rich sacred grove in Ernakulam. Located near Thevakkal, the grove managed by the Sree Ponnakudom Bhagavathy Devaswom Trust has been in existence for over 200 years. 

“Three generations ago, a 100-acre paddy field was cultivated by my family. Some land at a higher elevation was marked as a watershed. The deity (Bhagavathy) was invoked to avoid human disturbances,” says P K Ramachandran, a member of the Ponnakudam family and former district coordinator of Kerala State Biodiversity Board. 

Ramachandran adds that inspiration for him to become a botanist can be traced back to lighting lamps at the grove as a child. There are 398 plant species here, he notes. Furthermore, ornithologist Mukundan Kizhakkemadam recently identified 63 bird species at the four-acre grove.

