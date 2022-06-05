STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi Metro e-feeder service gets good response

The feeder bus services started by the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) to solve the issue of transport connectivity get a good response from the public. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The feeder bus services started by the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) to solve the issue of transport connectivity get a good response from the public. Around 85,000 passengers have so far utilised the e-feeder bus service that began in the district in February. 

The service which started with just 3 buses has nine in total now. The service is currently being offered to 13 routes from various stations. The services are offered to stretches including Aluva-Nedumbassery Airport, Aluva-Angamaly, Aluva-Perumbavoor, Kaloor-FortKochi, Kaloor-Infopark, Vyttila-Eramalloor, Vyttila-Infopark, Kaloor-Njarackal, Kaloor-Muvattupuzha, Edappally-Paravur, and Edappally-Infopark.  

“Though many services are in a trial phase, we are getting good response from the public. Many are availing the facility. We are in the final stages of beginning the services of additional 15 e-feeder buses as well,” said a source with KMRL. According to Kochi Metro officials, around 5-6 round services are completed along the stretches daily. An additional 15 e-feeder buses will commence their services soon. KMRL has also planned to buy hydrogen-fuelled buses at later stages. 

