Avert, don’t await, tragedy: Kochi roads need serious overhaul

There are numerous ‘traps’ in the city that beg for the attention of authorities. TNIE reporter Aishwarya Prabhakaran and photographer T P Sooraj highlight some of them

Published: 08th June 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Last Friday, a 28-year-old youth, Vishnu Madhavan, died after the motorbike he was on fell into a ditch at a bridge construction site in Tripunithura. His friend Adarsh, 29, who rode the two-wheeler, suffered serious spinal injury.

Vishnu’s family as well as the public held official negligence responsible for the tragedy, pointing out that there were no hazard signs or barricades at the construction site. A perfect deathtrap.

The PWD minister stuck to the “serious lapse”, “strict action” rigmarole. However, the question is why our officials wait for a mishap to act? 

Banerji Road
The paused footpath work by Cochin Smart Mission Limited at Banerji Road has irked pedestrians, who are forced to walk on the main road where private buses and other vehicles ply dangerously close. Elderly people are the most affected. Moreover, the open drainage also poses a threat, especially at night.

Edappally junction
This big pothole near Lulu Mall poses grave threat to motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, who often struggle to mantain balance  

KP Vallon Road
“The road was dug up either for laying cable or water pipe -- we don’t know. Whoever dug it up should have ensured it was tarred. But, officials pass the buck, saying it’s not their job,” says Sajith S Menon, a resident near KP Vallon Road.  One of the major shortcut routes used by commuters to reach Thevara and Kundanoor from Kadavanthra, the condition of the road is pathetic. The Kerala Water Authority dug up almost one half of the road to lay pipes, they have just covered it up with rubble.  

Kaloor-Kathrikadavu Road
The stretch under the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) has several potholes, fissures and uneven patches that pose a big threat to motorists, especially during rains. 

