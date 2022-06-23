STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will Water Metro terminal rob charm of Fort Kochi?

Report says huge structure may obstruct visual axis & waterfront vista

Published: 23rd June 2022

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Art and Heritage Commission’s site-inspection report on the Water Metro terminal at Fort Kochi has said the massive structure will have a negative impact on the historical charm of the area.

A sub-committee of the Commission observed that once the terminal construction is over, the around 20,000 square feet structure will obstruct the visual axis and the open vista of the waterfront. Moreover, the Chinese fishing nets — the iconic symbol of Fort Kochi — will be damaged when the terminal being constructed by the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) becomes operational. The committee members observed that the Chinese fishing nets represent a living heritage and are also Kochi’s trademark in international tourism circles.

Therefore, the committee has recommended the Water Metro terminal construction at Fort Kochi be stopped immediately.

The report also noted that three historically important heritage structures (Old Port Office, Karippura and Gear Shed) were demolished by KMRL to construct the terminal. “Though the Commission requested the KMRL to reconstruct the demolished heritage structures and to relocate the terminal to the Ro-Ro jetty area, they ignored these directions,” said Eugene N Pandala, architect and urban designer, who was a part of the sub-committee. 

“During the discussions with KMRL, they said the demolished heritage structures were not maintained properly and were in a dilapidated state, and hence they do not possess any heritage value,” he added.
The least preferred suggestion by the Art and Heritage Commission, if the KMRL insists on proceeding with the same location, is to reuse the restored buildings (Old Port Office, Karippura and Gear Shed) as the Water Metro terminal.

The report said the Commission should be consulted on the drawings for reconstruction, and approval sought after submitting the drawings, before proceeding further with the project. The sub-committee was formed under the commission, following a meeting convened by the chief secretary earlier this year, to resolve the issue without compromising on the construction of the terminal and the heritage of the area. 

