Harassment: KMRL staff seek transparent probe

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An internal committee has been formed to investigate the complaint filed by an employee at Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) against the general manager of the human resource department, alleging mental harassment in the workplace.

An official release from the Kochi Metro Employees Union (KMEU) said it suspects that the issues were raised to thwart the efforts made by higher officials to bring in financial discipline in the HR and administration department. Most of the employees suspect this is an issue raised just to resist the financial transparency that the HR department has been insisting on.

The KMRL spokesperson confirmed that a complaint was received in this regard. “The committee will investigate and submit a report based on which actions will be taken,” he said. The Kochi Metro Staff and Workers Association (INTUC) has demanded a thorough inquiry into the incident regarding the suicide attempt of the employee working with the administration department of KMRL.

According to a source, issues related to gender discrimination in the organisation were raised several times by the employees, yet none had been addressed. In this case, the management immediately formed an internal committee to inquire, creating a high level of suspicion. There should be a detailed inquiry regarding every financial transaction, including the tendering of spaces and other assets of KMRL in favour of any particular employee or relatives of the employees.

Sources said, the KMEU noted that the complaint filed against the GM who was appointed after the Kerala High Court found improper recruitment by the former GM. It is suspected that this has been a reason to defame the present GM as a vengeance. There should be a transparent and detailed inquiry into the incident, and the officials, whoever is found guilty, should be given exemplary punishment to avoid any further such instances in the organisation.