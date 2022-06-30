Graffiti work a mischief, caused Kochi Metro only Rs 5,000 damage, says FIR

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The graffiti painted by two unidentified persons on the coach of a Kochi Metro train has resulted in a loss of just `5,000 to KMRL, according to the police FIR.What more, minor sections (447 and 427) of IPC have been invoked against the two who trespassed into the Kochi Metro yard — the high security zone — at Muttom in broad daylight and painted the graffiti on Pamba: No.18 A1 on May 26.

As per the FIR, the assailants used different colours to write 'Burn', 'Play' and 'First Hit Kochi' in white, pink and purple colours. Section 447 (criminal trespass) can attract imprisonment up to three months and a fine of `500 or both. Section 427 is invoked for mischief causing damage of property. Under it, offenders can be sentenced for up to two years, imposed a maximum of `50 or both.

"As per the preliminary assessment, the incident is an act of mischief. Additional sections will be invoked if the ongoing probe finds more details. As of now, the incident warrants only IPC sections pertaining to trespass and damage of property," a senior police officer said.

"We are trying to identify the suspects by zeroing in on a few mobile numbers which were present at the time of the incident under a particular tower," the officer said. Meanwhile, a Kochi Metro official said they have no idea how police assessed the damage was of just `5,000.