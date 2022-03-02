Kochi Metro offers discount to students

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro is offering special packages for students to help them reach schools for examinations on time. The first package is the student monthly pass which offers 60 per cent discount, by which a student can make 100 trips a month.

They can enter and exit from dedicated stations as per their requirement. The boarding station and exit station will be fixed. A day pass will be issued to students for Rs 80, with which they can make unlimited trips in a day. Meanwhile, the monthly pass of Rs 1,200 will give them an 83 per cent discount for 120 trips in 30 days. They can enter and exit from any station. The passes are available at all metro stations.