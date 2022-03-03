STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth held with 20 LSD stamps

He was arrested outside Cusat’s Sahara hostel while trying to sell the LSD, said Ernakulam Excise Deputy Commissioner P V Elias.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The excise state enforcement squad arrested a BTech final-year student of Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) with 20 LSD stamps, a psychedelic drug, on Tuesday night. Jagadram Roy, 21, a native of Ayiroor near Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram, is pursuing civil engineering. He was arrested outside Cusat’s Sahara hostel while trying to sell the LSD, said Ernakulam Excise Deputy Commissioner P V Elias.

“Around 11pm, our squad intercepted Jagadram while he was trying to sell the drug. We seized 20 LSD stamps from him. His interrogation revealed that he possessed 75 stamps most of which had either been sold or used by him,” Elias said.

Officials said the arrested youth claimed that he procured LSD  stamps for `650 apiece and sold it for Rs 3000-Rs 4000 each. “We suspect a Kozhikode native supplied him the drug. We have identified a person and track him down soon. The LSD stamps were couriered from Chennai and were of three-dot category which is popular among youngsters. It is also called Paradise 650. Possessing even one LSD stamp is a non-bailable offence and can attract 10 years of rigorous imprisonment,” said an official.

The excise sleuths searched Jagadram’s hostel room in the wee hours of Wednesday and found that some of the equipment used to abuse drugs were missing. They received information about Jagadram’s collegemates who abuse drugs. The officers have decided to speak to their parents and recommend that the youths undergo rehabilitation.

Bright student, bad company
Excise officers said Jagadram, who is addicted to ganja and LSD, is one of the brightest students in his class. “His parents are NRIs. He did schooling outside Kerala before joining Cusat. He was one of CBSE’s top scorers in Class 10 and 12 abroad. He still is a bright student. However, due to wrong company in college, he started abusing ganja and other drugs from his second year. He started peddling drugs around a year ago,” said an officer.

