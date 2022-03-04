STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Take the heat off animals too

The senior vet suggested a few home remedies.

Published: 04th March 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Pic | BP Deepu

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: It is not just people who get affected by the soaring summer heat. Pets and strays suffer too. From dehydration to fungal infection, they have many woes coming their way, say vets.

Pets, strays and even birds need a lot of care to avoid heat strokes and stay healthy during summer.  The Trivandrum Zoo has started cooling remedies for its inmates. Jacob Alexander, senior veterinary surgeon of Trivandrum Zoo, says individual pet owners and animal lovers should also do their bit to care for animals. “Canines will be more prone to ectoparasites and tick-borne diseases as summer picks up. These are more like flea bites. Contagious viral infections like canine distemper are also common. As pet dogs and cats are confined indoors, they need extra care. Viral infections are also common during summer,” he said.

The senior vet suggested a few home remedies. Hydration and proper shelter is a must. Winged pets like hens, ducks and other caged birds need electrolytes mixed in water.

Dr Annie Varghese, chief veterinary consultant and surgeon at Adonai Companion Animal Care in the capital city, says immunity vaccination can also be given to pets. According to her, exotic pets, especially Guinea pigs, hamsters, turtles, and reptiles, can be affected if the temperature goes above  25 degree celsius. “They will have heat stress, which will cause bacterial and fungal infections.  They need to be put up in cool spaces and sheltered from sunlight,” she says. She added that dog owners should avoid putting them in cages with roofs made of asbestos or thin sheets. 

“They should not be put in cement-roofed cubicles or kennels. Instead, double-roofed kennels should be preferred. If cats and dogs show symptoms like panting or drooling, they must be taken for a check-up. While taking your pets on long-distance travel make sure to provide a cool atmosphere. Stop the vehicle in between and rehydrate and practice movement to reduce body temperature,” she adds.

Thiruvananthapuram-based cat groomer, Al Ameen said summer is hard on cats, especially Persian cat breeds. They should be given cool floor tiles to lie on and hydrated properly. “They may be prone to skin-related fungal infections. Weekly baths are a must. Replace their regular bowls with mud pots to keep the water cool. Include more wet food. If they show swelling in the eyes or hair loss, take them for a check-up. Vitamin and immunity supplements can be mixed with their food. Always assure they are in shades during the day,” he said. Jacob adds that stray animals need less summer care as compared to pets as they have their own survival tactics. He says the stray dogs will take shades under parked vehicles or other spaces and can survive the summer on their own. “Humans should not hinder their natural ecosystem. We can provide separate water trays in front of our houses or terraces to help birds stay hydrated,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp