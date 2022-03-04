Take the heat off animals too

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It is not just people who get affected by the soaring summer heat. Pets and strays suffer too. From dehydration to fungal infection, they have many woes coming their way, say vets.

Pets, strays and even birds need a lot of care to avoid heat strokes and stay healthy during summer. The Trivandrum Zoo has started cooling remedies for its inmates. Jacob Alexander, senior veterinary surgeon of Trivandrum Zoo, says individual pet owners and animal lovers should also do their bit to care for animals. “Canines will be more prone to ectoparasites and tick-borne diseases as summer picks up. These are more like flea bites. Contagious viral infections like canine distemper are also common. As pet dogs and cats are confined indoors, they need extra care. Viral infections are also common during summer,” he said.

The senior vet suggested a few home remedies. Hydration and proper shelter is a must. Winged pets like hens, ducks and other caged birds need electrolytes mixed in water.

Dr Annie Varghese, chief veterinary consultant and surgeon at Adonai Companion Animal Care in the capital city, says immunity vaccination can also be given to pets. According to her, exotic pets, especially Guinea pigs, hamsters, turtles, and reptiles, can be affected if the temperature goes above 25 degree celsius. “They will have heat stress, which will cause bacterial and fungal infections. They need to be put up in cool spaces and sheltered from sunlight,” she says. She added that dog owners should avoid putting them in cages with roofs made of asbestos or thin sheets.

“They should not be put in cement-roofed cubicles or kennels. Instead, double-roofed kennels should be preferred. If cats and dogs show symptoms like panting or drooling, they must be taken for a check-up. While taking your pets on long-distance travel make sure to provide a cool atmosphere. Stop the vehicle in between and rehydrate and practice movement to reduce body temperature,” she adds.

Thiruvananthapuram-based cat groomer, Al Ameen said summer is hard on cats, especially Persian cat breeds. They should be given cool floor tiles to lie on and hydrated properly. “They may be prone to skin-related fungal infections. Weekly baths are a must. Replace their regular bowls with mud pots to keep the water cool. Include more wet food. If they show swelling in the eyes or hair loss, take them for a check-up. Vitamin and immunity supplements can be mixed with their food. Always assure they are in shades during the day,” he said. Jacob adds that stray animals need less summer care as compared to pets as they have their own survival tactics. He says the stray dogs will take shades under parked vehicles or other spaces and can survive the summer on their own. “Humans should not hinder their natural ecosystem. We can provide separate water trays in front of our houses or terraces to help birds stay hydrated,” he said.