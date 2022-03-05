STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala HC: Clear unauthorised constructions on road margins

The report shows that there are five flag poles belonging to different political parties and cable poles of different telecom providers.

Published: 05th March 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Kochi corporation to take immediate steps to clear all unauthorised constructions on road margins at Convent Junction and roads leading to Convent Junction, like Market Road and other roads, within two months. 

The court issued the order on a petition filed by C J Thomas, of Ernakulam, alleging that corporation is failing in its duty to maintain road margins at Convent Junction and Market Road by permitting illegal constructions, thus blocking not only  pedestrians but also customers who come to shops situated on the side of the road. 

The advocate commissioner, appointed by the court, has filed a report along with several photographs which clearly show several unauthorised constructions on the road margins and even open cables which are just tied to poles. The report shows that there are five flag poles belonging to different political parties and cable poles of different telecom providers.

It is also stated that there are flex boards erected by political parties in front of the flag poles. The commissioner has reported that the width of the road, which is between 5.6 m and 5.8 m becomes 4.05 m when it reaches the spot where autorickshaws are parked on the side of the road, causing traffic congestion during peak hours. The court observed that a road should be retained as a road in all senses and a road also includes drainage and pavements. It is the duty of the corporation to maintain roads within its jurisdiction.

