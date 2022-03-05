Tattoo studio rape: Four victims file plaints, hunt on for accused

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city police on Friday registered rape cases against Kochi-based tattoo artist Sujeesh PS who has been accused of raping an 18-year-old girl after she, along with three other victims, lodged a complaint. Kochi Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam told TNIE that four separate cases have been registered against the accused.

The police have launched a hunt for Sujeesh, who has absconded after the girl’s social media post —sharing the traumatic sexual assault she allegedly faced at his tattoo parlour—went viral. Assistant Commissioner Jayakumar C said the police will record the victims’ statements before a magistrate. “The cases have been registered at the Palarivattom and Cheranalloor police stations as the crime has taken place at the studios run by the accused in these two places,” he said.

The 18-year-old’s post had appeared on Reddit on March 2. Soon, the screenshots of her post were shared across other social media platforms, triggering a barrage of sexual assault allegations against the same tattoo artist amid demands for stringent action against him. Though the police approached the victims asking them to file a formal complaint for the registration of a case, they were hesitant and sought time to make a decision on moving legally against Sujeesh. The police also found his house and tattoo studio—identified as “Inkfected”—locked.

In her post, the victim detailed the incident that reportedly took place a week ago when she went to get a tattoo done on her lower back, and hence opted for privacy. As the tattooing was progressing, the artist’s questions started to turn more and more sexual, making her feel uncomfortable. Later with a needle to her spine, he raped her.