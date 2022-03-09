STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assault plaint against Shine Tom Chacko

Actor Shine Tom Chacko allegedly manhandled a person during a clash that broke out between the crew of the film Thallumala and residents at Kalamassery over the dumping of food waste.

Published: 09th March 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Shine Tom Chacko allegedly manhandled a person during a clash that broke out between the crew of the film Thallumala and residents at Kalamassery over the dumping of food waste. The police said the incident happened at HMT Colony, where a 200-member team has been camping for shooting the movie, which has Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan in lead roles.

“The crew dumped food waste and parked the vehicles on the roadside. Local people questioned it. Shine interfered and the argument led to an altercation,” said a police officer. No case was registered.

However, Shameer, a resident, got admitted to a hospital alleging that he was manhandled by Shine. A film crew member followed suit, saying the residents beat him up. “It was a minor issue. They settled it themselves. There wasn’t any official complaint, hence we didn’t register a case,” said the officer.

