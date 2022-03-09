STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Centre’s nod for Kochi Canal project

We hope we will be able to float tenders for Market canal work by end of March and start work by the first week of May 2022,” said KMRL MD Loknath Behera.

Published: 09th March 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

KMRL. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

KMRL. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: KMRL on Tuesday got the approval from  Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change for the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System project. KMRL has also submitted the detailed project report to Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for the construction of Market canal and the DPR is under review by KIIFB. 

“We hope we will get approval from KIIFB soon for the DPR upon which we will submit the tender documents. We hope we will be able to float tenders for Market canal work by end of March and start work by the first week of May 2022,” said KMRL MD Loknath Behera.

KMRL has put works of Edappally Canal and Market canal on top priority. All the concept designs and tender documents for both these canals are ready and once the land is transferred the work will start immediately.

Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System aims at rejuvenation of six major canals in the city to make them navigable. They are Edappally, Thevara, Chilavanoor, TP and Market canals. KMRL aims to connect Water Metro jetties on Chitrapuzha river with Water Metro jetties on Muttar river through the canals. It is in talks with KIIFB to tender the reconstruction of road overbridges which do not require land acquisition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KMRL Kochi Canal
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp