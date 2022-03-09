Centre’s nod for Kochi Canal project

By Express News Service

KOCHI: KMRL on Tuesday got the approval from Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change for the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System project. KMRL has also submitted the detailed project report to Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for the construction of Market canal and the DPR is under review by KIIFB.

“We hope we will get approval from KIIFB soon for the DPR upon which we will submit the tender documents. We hope we will be able to float tenders for Market canal work by end of March and start work by the first week of May 2022,” said KMRL MD Loknath Behera.

KMRL has put works of Edappally Canal and Market canal on top priority. All the concept designs and tender documents for both these canals are ready and once the land is transferred the work will start immediately.

Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System aims at rejuvenation of six major canals in the city to make them navigable. They are Edappally, Thevara, Chilavanoor, TP and Market canals. KMRL aims to connect Water Metro jetties on Chitrapuzha river with Water Metro jetties on Muttar river through the canals. It is in talks with KIIFB to tender the reconstruction of road overbridges which do not require land acquisition.