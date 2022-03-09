On International Women’s Day, 40k women take free Kochi Metro ride

By Express News Service

KOCHI: KMRL offered free metro rides to all women on Tuesday to mark International Women’s Day,.

Till 9pm, 40,402 women travelled for free on Kochi Metro, said KMRL authorities. Women commuters, irrespective of age, were offered unlimited free travel. As part of Women’s Day celebrations, various competitions and programmes were also organised at different metro stations.

Free distribution of menstrual cups and awareness programmes were held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Station, Kaloor. Menstrual cups were also distributed at Edappally, MG Road, Aluva, Kalamassery, Ernakulam South and Vyttila stations. A women cyclothon — Break the Biaz — was held from Pathadippalam station to the Stadium station.