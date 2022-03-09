STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On International Women’s Day, 40k women take free Kochi Metro ride

KMRL offered free metro rides to all women on Tuesday to mark International Women’s Day,. 
Till 9pm, 40,402 women travelled for free on Kochi Metro, said KMRL authorities.

Published: 09th March 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 07:05 AM

Kochi Metro

Kochi Metro (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

Till 9pm, 40,402 women travelled for free on Kochi Metro, said KMRL authorities. Women commuters, irrespective of age, were offered unlimited free travel. As part of Women’s Day celebrations, various competitions and programmes were also organised at different metro stations. 

Free distribution of menstrual cups and awareness programmes were held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Station, Kaloor. Menstrual cups were also distributed at Edappally, MG Road, Aluva, Kalamassery, Ernakulam South and Vyttila stations. A women cyclothon — Break the Biaz — was held from Pathadippalam station to the Stadium station. 

