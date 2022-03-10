Slant of Kochi Metro tracks at Pathadipalam will be rectified: Sreedharan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The marginal slant of Kochi Metro’s tracks on either side of the via-duct over a pillar near Pathadipalam will be rectified, said Metroman E Sreedharan on Wednesday. He was speaking to TNIE on the sidelines of the anti-K-Rail protest proclamation at Ernakulam Town Hall. Sreedharan was the principal advisor to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) at the time of the construction of Kochi Metro Rail.

He said the observed flaw will be rectified by the original contractor. Sreedharan also inspected the site where the flaw was detected at Pathadipalam. The slant of tracks was detected last month during a routine inspection of the corridor by KMRL officials. As a preventive measure, the agency has restricted the speed of trains on the stretch.

Meanwhile, Sreedharan came out strongly against the state government over the K-Rail project. He said the government had falsified data and facts related to the project to get sanction for the same. “The entire DPR is a lie,” he said. According to him, the DPR has not been prepared properly and none of the necessary studies needed for such a huge project has been done.

“As per the DPR, the number of people displaced will be 10,000. However, the fact is that the land required for such a huge project is double the numbers cited. Hence, the actual number of people displaced will be 20,000. Also, though the government is promoting it as a semi-high speed rail, the speed limit mentioned in the DPR places it in the high-speed rail category,” he said.

Sreedharan said, “Even the calculation of the time of completion of the project is wrong. The project is being carried out by K-Rail which doesn’t have the expertise similar to DMRC. If DMRC can’t complete the project in five years, how can the corporation do it?”

It will take at least 10 to 12 years to complete the project, he said. As per the calculation presented by Sreedharan based on the one done for the Delhi Rapid Rail Transit System, the actual cost of the project will be Rs 93,600 crore and if the escalation of cost is calculated based on the 10-year time limit for its completion, then the final amount would stand at Rs 1,22,500 crore.

“There has been a deliberate attempt to suppress the cost to get green signal for the project. The DPR also doesn’t mention anything about the minor and major bridges that will be needed. As per my estimation, around 3,000 minor bridges will have to be constructed,” he added.

Reiterating that the state government is trying to hoodwink people, Sreedharan said, “People need to come out strongly against the project that will affect them and the environment of the state.” BJP state president K Surendran, said, “The party is not against any development project. However, it will not be a mute spectator if the state government tries to implement a project that is detrimental to the state and its people.”