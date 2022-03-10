STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Slant of Kochi Metro tracks at Pathadipalam will be rectified: Sreedharan

The marginal slant of Kochi Metro’s tracks on either side of the via-duct over a pillar near Pathadipalam will be rectified, said Metroman E Sreedharan on Wednesday. 

Published: 10th March 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Metroman E Sreedharan and BJP state president K Surendran at the anti-K-Rail protest proclamation at Town Hall on Wednesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The marginal slant of Kochi Metro’s tracks on either side of the via-duct over a pillar near Pathadipalam will be rectified, said Metroman E Sreedharan on Wednesday. He was speaking to TNIE on the sidelines of the anti-K-Rail protest proclamation at Ernakulam Town Hall. Sreedharan was the principal advisor to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) at the time of the construction of Kochi Metro Rail.

He said the observed flaw will be rectified by the original contractor. Sreedharan also inspected the site where the flaw was detected at Pathadipalam. The slant of tracks was detected last month during a routine inspection of the corridor by KMRL officials. As a preventive measure, the agency has restricted the speed of trains on the stretch.

Meanwhile, Sreedharan came out strongly against the state government over the K-Rail project. He said the government had falsified data and facts related to the project to get sanction for the same.  “The entire DPR is a lie,” he said. According to him, the DPR has not been prepared properly and none of the necessary studies needed for such a huge project has been done.

“As per the DPR, the number of people displaced will be 10,000. However, the fact is that the land required for such a huge project is double the numbers cited. Hence, the actual number of people displaced will be 20,000.  Also, though the government is promoting it as a semi-high speed rail, the speed limit mentioned in the DPR places it in the high-speed rail category,” he said. 

Sreedharan said, “Even the calculation of the time of completion of the project is wrong. The project is being carried out by K-Rail which doesn’t have the expertise similar to DMRC. If DMRC can’t complete the project in five years, how can the corporation do it?”

It will take at least 10 to 12 years to complete the project, he said. As per the calculation presented by Sreedharan based on the one done for the Delhi Rapid Rail Transit System, the actual cost of the project will be Rs 93,600 crore and if the escalation of cost is calculated based on the 10-year time limit for its completion, then the final amount would stand at Rs 1,22,500 crore. 

“There has been a deliberate attempt to suppress the cost to get green signal for the project. The DPR also doesn’t mention anything about the minor and major bridges that will be needed. As per my estimation, around 3,000 minor bridges will have to be constructed,” he added.

Reiterating that the state government is trying to hoodwink people, Sreedharan said, “People need to come out strongly against the project that will affect them and the environment of the state.”  BJP state president K Surendran, said, “The party is not against any development project. However, it will not be a mute spectator if the state government tries to implement a project that is detrimental to the state and its people.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Metro
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp