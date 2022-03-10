Tattoo studio rape: Cyber forensic analysis of Sujeesh’s gadgets planned

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police team probing the rape and sexual assault case involving tattoo artist Sujeesh P S has decided to conduct cyber forensic analysis of his gadgets, including his mobile phone and laptop, to collect evidence in connection with the case. Police officials said they conducted a raid on his residence and have issued a notice to him directing to surrender his mobile phone for cyber forensic examination.

“Apart from his personal gadgets, we are also analysing hard disks of the computers and the CCTV system at both his tattoo studios,” said an officer. Currently, Sujeesh is in police custody for 10 days. During interrogation, Sujeesh has denied committing the crime as alleged by the victims. “He has submitted that he had done tattooing on the victims. But has denied committing the offences. He claims that he has been falsely implicated in the case to tarnish his reputation,” said a police source.

Police team will take him to the studios as part of evidence collection and also collect statements of the staff at both the studios. “We are waiting for the medical report and digital evidence. Once we get the reports, we will conduct another round of interrogation to corroborate the details,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, a team, including forensic experts, are in touch with the victims to collect any evidence that could be helpful to the police in the probe. “We are looking at the possibility of any biological evidence from the dress worn by the victims when the crime was committed. Any such evidence will be a major breakthrough in the case,” the officials added.

The police team under the guidance of Kochi City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam is conducting an extensive probe in the case.