STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Tattoo studio rape: Cyber forensic analysis of Sujeesh’s gadgets planned

Police officials said they conducted a raid on his residence and have issued a notice to him directing to surrender his mobile phone for cyber forensic examination. 

Published: 10th March 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police team probing the rape and sexual assault case involving tattoo artist Sujeesh P S has decided to conduct cyber forensic analysis of his gadgets,  including his mobile phone and laptop, to collect evidence in connection with the case. Police officials said they conducted a raid on his residence and have issued a notice to him directing to surrender his mobile phone for cyber forensic examination. 

“Apart from his personal gadgets, we are also analysing hard disks of the computers and the CCTV system at both his tattoo studios,” said an officer. Currently, Sujeesh is in police custody for 10 days. During interrogation, Sujeesh has denied committing the crime as alleged by the victims. “He has submitted that he had done tattooing on the victims. But has denied committing the offences. He claims that he has been falsely implicated in the case to tarnish his reputation,” said a police source. 

Police team will take him to the studios as part of evidence collection and also collect statements of the staff at both the studios. “We are waiting for the medical report and digital evidence. Once we get the reports, we will conduct another round of interrogation to corroborate the details,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, a team, including forensic experts, are in touch with the victims to collect any evidence that could be helpful to the police in the probe. “We are looking at the possibility of any biological evidence from the dress worn by the victims when the crime was committed. Any such evidence will be a major breakthrough in the case,” the officials added. 

The police team under the guidance of Kochi City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam is conducting an extensive probe in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual assault rape tattoo artist
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp