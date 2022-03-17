Work on Kochi Metro pillar at Pathadippalam to begin soon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) will soon begin the work on the pillar near Pathadippalam, where a marginal slant of the tracks was detected. Sources said KMRL is planning to carry out the rectification work without affecting the services, though their frequency may be reduced. The flaw was detected during a routine inspection of the corridor last month, following which a geotechnical study was carried out by engineers from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), KMRL, L&T and Egis India.

DMRC was the implementing agency of the first phase of Kochi Metro while L&T was the contractor that constructed the stretch. “The geotechnical survey and measurement evaluation are over. Egis Group has submitted the design for the work. The team of engineers from all firms has started discussions on the plan of action which will be launched soon,” said a source.

Earlier, the KMRL engineers, in the primary assessment, said the minor elevation of the foundation at pier 347 at Pathadippalam on the Aluva-Palarivattom stretch happened on account of the likely changes in the properties of subsoil and bearing strata which had affected the substructure and caused a minor misalignment of the track.

At present, KMRL has imposed speed restrictions on the track where the slant has been detected. The frequency of services from Pathadippalam to Aluva has been reduced from seven minutes to 20.