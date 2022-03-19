STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kalamassery landslip tragedy: None follows health and safety manual by govt

Rescue operations going on at the construction site at Kalamassery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ever heard about Health and Safety Manual published by Department of Labour and Skills to ensure safety of workers at a construction site?

Though such a manual — detailing the safety procedures that need to be followed in a construction site — exists, labour officials say no construction site in the state fully adheres to it.

This is also true in the case of the construction site at Kalamassery. None of the stipulated safety procedures prescribed in the manual for excavation works were followed at the site. State Labour Commissioner S Chithra said the department has launched a probe and necessary action would be taken against the violators.

Safety procedures for excavation work as per the manual

  • Proper inspection shall be done to identify whether any underground utility services exist near or inside the areas where excavation is to be done
  • Permit-to-work should be ensured before starting excavation as and when it is required
  • Excavated areas shall be cordoned off with barriers, tapes and flashing lights, to prevent public access (Barriers should have minimum height of 2.5m)
  • Warning boards shall be provided around the cordoned area
  • Excavated material shall be deposited clear of the trench to avoid the fall of debris. Excavators shall be operated by licensed drivers only
  • Compressors shall be operated by trained personnel only. All connections to air compressors and tools shall be properly secured. All moving parts of compressors shall be covered to avoid accidents
  • Relevant safety equipment such as hard hats, safety boots, goggles, overalls, ear protectors and gloves, will be worn by all personnel while working on site. Proper egress and access shall be ensured in all excavating trenches if the depth is more than 1.5m.
