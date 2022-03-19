Kalamassery landslip tragedy: None follows health and safety manual by govt

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ever heard about Health and Safety Manual published by Department of Labour and Skills to ensure safety of workers at a construction site?

Though such a manual — detailing the safety procedures that need to be followed in a construction site — exists, labour officials say no construction site in the state fully adheres to it.

This is also true in the case of the construction site at Kalamassery. None of the stipulated safety procedures prescribed in the manual for excavation works were followed at the site. State Labour Commissioner S Chithra said the department has launched a probe and necessary action would be taken against the violators.

Safety procedures for excavation work as per the manual