Traffic regulations at Pathadipalam from Friday

Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) authorities on Friday said there is no need for apprehension over the minor slant of tracks detected above the pillar near Pathadipalam. 

The area where a marginal slant was detected near a pillar of Kochi Metro at Pathadipalam | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

In a statement here, the agency said there were no major issues with the pillar and its basement. “The work to strengthen the pillar will begin on Monday. To gain the confidence of public, we will also check nearby pillars to assess their strength,” said a KMRL officer.

In connection with the strengthening of pillar number 347, there will be traffic regulations in the area from Saturday. Traffic will be allowed only on two lanes between pillar number 346 and 350. KMRL authorities said though the contract period is over, contracting firm L&T, which  built the Kochi Metro viaduct in the area, will carry out the rectification works. The work will be completed before monsoon season.

Metroman reacts
E Sreedharan, who was principal adviser to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation at the time of construction of Kochi Metro, said in Thrissur on Friday that there was a minor glitch in the construction of Kochi Metro. “A detailed study is required to know exactly what has happened to the pillar at Pathadipalam,” he said.

