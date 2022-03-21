STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GIDA to invite tenders for 3 bridge projects in Kerala by May

The work on three bridges -- Kothad-Chennur, Chariyamthuruth-Chennur and Chennur-Pizhala -- are expected to begin by June this year. 

Published: 21st March 2022

Members of Goshree Human Rights Protection Committee placing wreath in front of GIDA.

Members of Goshree Human Rights Protection Committee placing wreath in front of GIDA. (Photo | K Shijith)

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The work on three bridges -- Kothad-Chennur, Chariyamthuruth-Chennur and Chennur-Pizhala -- are expected to begin by June this year. “The works of the three bridges and the widening of roads in the coastal areas will be taken up and tenders for the same will called by May,” said Raghuraman, secretary, Goshree Island Development Authority (GIDA). “Once the proposed bridges come to a reality, it will improve the connectivity for the people living on the islands to the city and will also help boost tourism in the coming years,” he added. 

The bridges were proposed in 2005. However, the work did not start for various reasons, including land acquisition. “The GIDA officials have told us that the pending work on approach roads of the Chathanad-Kadamakudy bridge will commence by next month,” said V A Benjamin, councillor of Valiya Kadamakudy.

“The new GIDA secretary has also assured us that the development of certain roads in the nearby panchayats will be taken up,” he said. The roads on the islands will also get a facelift as a proposal for renovation has received administrative sanction. “The GIDA will take up the road widening in the respective panchayats. 

The third phase of the Mulavukadu road widening project will commence shortly. An amount of Rs 7.23 crore has been estimated for this purpose. The delay in completing the construction of the Valiyakadamakudy–Chathanad bridge was due to obstacles in land acquisition for constructing approach roads. However, the process has been speeded up and we expect to commence the work by next month,” said Raghuraman.

Tenders will be called for constructing a nine-metre-wide road each from Chennur to Pizhala and Chennur to Chariyamthuruth by mid-April. The development authority will also take up water supply projects for Elamkunnapuzha, Njarackal and Nayarambalam, and a protection wall and a bund road around Vallarpadam.

“The work is progressing to build an overhead reservoir with 10,000-litre capacity to solve the drinking water crisis at Elamkunnapuzha, Njarackal and Nayarambalam. The project is estimated to cost Rs 56.85 crore” he said. 

