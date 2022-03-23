STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Commuters ask, Where are trains?

Commuters on a warpath, demand immediate reinstating of passenger trains, cite unaffordability of daily commuting
 

Trains parked at T’Puram Central Railway Station | BP Deepu

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Hundreds of daily commuters are struggling after the Indian Railways failed to reinstate 95 per cent of the passenger trains in the state even after schools and offices have reopened post-Covid. It is learnt that the operations of 54 passenger trains in the Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram divisions are yet to be reinstated. 

The services of passenger trains were suspended following the pandemic outbreak and after the lifting of lockdown, all public transport, except the trains, have resumed normal services. This has left hundreds of rail commuters in the lurch. With fuel prices skyrocketing and road transportation becoming more expensive, protest is brewing among the rail passengers against the apathy of the railway authorities. Passengers who used to depend on season tickets for daily commute to work are the worst hit. They are forced to spend ten times more on everyday travel.

Falling on deaf ears

Despite repeated demands from various passenger associations, no efforts are being made by the Indian Railways to address the issue. Secretary of Friends on Rails, Liyons J, said the association has given umpteen memorandums and letters to political leaders and the Union minister. “Recently, the Indian Railways reinstated operations of passenger trains in other states and Kerala continues to face neglect. Already, we are in talks with a lawyer to file public interest litigation demanding the reinstatement of the passenger trains,” said Liyons. He said a protest would be launched soon to draw the attention of the authorities. 

Termination of services of passenger trains at Ernakulam Junction station from Kottayam, Thrissur and Alappuzha is causing huge inconvenience to the daily commuters. “I work in Kollam and used to rely on the passenger train for daily commuting. But now, it’s not available and I am unable to go to work every day. Now I depend on Vanchinad Express. There are no trains after office hours, so I cannot return,” said Jose George, a native of Piravom in Ernakulam. 

Office-goers suffer 

Passengers with private jobs are struggling the most. It is learnt that hundreds of people who work in Ernakulam, especially in shops and other establishments are having a hard time. 

“The cancellation of passenger trains is causing considerable hardships to the passengers, especially office-goers. People working in the private sector earn very less and due to the lack of passenger trains, many are forced to spend more than half of their salaries on daily transportation. It is very unfortunate that the authorities are turning a blind eye towards their woes. Their salaries have been cut and if they fail to show up for work, they will lose their jobs,” said K J Paul Manvettam, president of All Kerala Railway Users Association, Ernakulam. 

He said most of these services have a history exceeding 60 years. “Though some of the passenger trains have resumed operations partially, they are far from useful for day-to-day requirements of daily commuters. We are planning to give a memorandum to MP Shashi Tharoor soon,” he added. 

Daily misery

Kollam native Vineetha V had to move to Ernakulam leaving behind her family because of unbearable commutation costs. “I have been commuting in passenger trains for the past five years but now they are not available. I used to take a season ticket for Rs 400 per month. With trains cancelled, I was forced to depend on other modes of transportation which cost around Rs 350 to Rs 400 daily, which I cannot afford. So I moved to Ernakulam and I visit my family once in a week,” said Vineetha. A majority of the trains are operating without stoppages in halt stations too. “I work in a pharmacy in Ernakulam and there are no trains in the evenings from Ernakulam to Alappuzha. Jan Shatabdi Express is unaffordable for daily commuters like us. We are forced to spend more,” said Dinu S, a native of Alappuzha, who added that express trains don’t stop at his station.

Railways play safe

With complaints mounting, the Indian Railways has decided to increase the number of unreserved coaches in express and superfast trains from May 1. “More relaxations are coming and we are waiting for the order from the Railway Board to reinstate the passenger trains. Hopefully, it will come soon,” said an official of the Southern Railway, T’Puram Division. The official said that the T’Puram-Nagarcoil passenger train would be reinstated from April 1. “Based on the requirement, we are increasing the stoppages and this can be done only rationally,” the official added.

