STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

7th sense: A look at world around

In Mattancherry, the quaint coastal town that is home to the famous Jewish Cemetery lies Nirvana Art Collective.

Published: 29th March 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

One of the visitors at Nirvana Art Collective looking at paintings on display

By Krishna PS  
Express News Service

KOCHI: In Mattancherry, the quaint coastal town that is home to the famous Jewish Cemetery lies Nirvana Art Collective. Away from the hustle and bustle of the streets, the art gallery and workshop stands tall as a beautiful green space.

Known earlier as Indriyam Art Gallery, Nirvana was renovated during the pandemic and has been renamed ahead of its reopening after a lull of two years. The opening show, an exhibition called 7th sense is coordinated by artist Sreekanth Nettoor. It features the works of seven artists, including internationally renowned contemporary artist Kodankandath Antony Francis and his wife and artist Shirly Joseph Chalissery. Their work, The Triangular Series is connected by colourful geometric shapes. The Cat and The Family are solo works by Shirly. The Blades of Baramulla and Lakshadweep are done on bamboo canvas. “We worked on the series after my retirement in 2020, during the pandemic,”  says Francis. 

A behemoth work by Sreekanth Nettoor welcomes viewers as soon as they enter the gallery. The painting Rusty Ranch is a tribute to the farmers’ protest that rocked the nation for months. The plight of India’s farmers and the apathy of the government is portrayed in the frame entirely made of rusty hues. “Their protest went on for months. It became rusty, like iron that has been left outdoors callously. I couldn’t take part in the protest being in Kerala. So, this is my way of contributing,” says Sreekanth. 

Sreejith Pottakattu’s paintings The Scarface and Raging Bull — the intense eyes of a leopard carrying many battle scars and a furious one-eyed bull — adds to the emotional weight in the room. Next to them, in a poetic juxtaposition, sits the beautiful landscapes with greenery and meditating cranes painted by Biji Bhaskar. His love for nature and his beloved birds have been carefully embedded in these frames. 

Three works by artist Rinku Augustine, including Consensed which throws light on the over-dependency of humans on machines, bring out a colourful perspective. “Our lives have been confined to phones, laptops and TVs,” Rinku says. His work Roots and Blasphemy follows a similar style. Artist Raju Sivaraman’s works give a glimpse into ‘pandemic summer’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp