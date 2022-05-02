STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Expatriates feel the pinch as peak season airfare goes up by 40 per cent 

Despite the rising fares, airlines see increased volumes as flyers renew delayed plans.

Published: 02nd May 2022 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Airport, Kochi

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The airfare for international routes, especially the Gulf and the European sector, has seen a significant rise in the past few weeks. According to tour operators, fares have increased by at least 30-40% in recent days due to high travel demand by people coming to Kerala for Eid, and the spike in the aviation turbine fuel price.

The airfare for outbound travel to the Gulf region has also gone up, as per the information available on various travel websites and tour operators in the state. The airfare ranges between Rs 12,000 and Rs 55,000 from the state to the UAE destinations during the peak season. Before it, these ranged from Rs 8,000 to Rs 25,000. With school holidays in Gulf countries in July-August, the airfares are likely to remain high for another couple of months.

“During off-season, we could get tickets at 300 riyals (Rs 6,000) to Kochi from Abu Dhabi. We have booked tickets for July at 1,000 riyals (Rs 20,000),” said Soumesh, an NRI who is travelling for holidays to Kerala. The airline operators said the hike in aviation fuel price and the losses suffered in the past two years due to the pandemic led to a hike in ticket fares. 

“There are millions of travellers to and from the UAE and European countries from Kerala alone. To recoup the losses faced in the last two years and cope with the AVT fuel price, the hike in airfares was expected,” said an airline operator. Moreover, the conclusion of Dubai Expo 2020 last month and the return of expatriates after spending holidays with their families in Kerala are the reasons for the high demand for flight tickets on the UAE route.

“Till mid-April, the one-way fare from the Gulf to Thiruvananthapuram was between AED (dirhams) 300 and AED 400. Now, the rates have shot up to AED 1,000-2,700,” said Manu P B, a Keralite working in Bahrain.

The fares are expected to come down in the next few weeks, before going up again in the July-August period. “This was a peak season with festivals in April, which coincided with the summer vacation in Kerala. It is a usual practice of airlines to increase the fares now, and later they will come down,” said a tour operator based in Kochi.

Despite the rising fares, international travel has increased this summer due to the delayed plans. “With the resumption of international flights after a gap of two years, the travel options for tourists have increased now,” said an official of an airline company.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIRFARE international routes Gulf European sector eid Aviation turbine fuel price Pandemic COVID
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp