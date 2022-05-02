STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Passengers’ association to intensify stir against Railways

Association members said they would be holding dharnas in front of the divisional railway manager’s offices in Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram this week. 

Published: 02nd May 2022 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Accusing the Railways of meting out ‘step-motherly’ treatment to Kerala, a passengers’ association has decided to intensify its ongoing agitation for the restoration of services and facilities that were curbed during the pandemic waves. Friends on Rails launched demonstrations at railway stations across Kerala on April 25, highlighting the woes of commuters who had been hit by the suspension of services. 

Though the Railways reinstated the number of general coaches in some of the express trains after much hue and cry, the association said it was in no mood to relent as passenger train services were yet to be fully restored. Association members said they would be holding dharnas in front of the divisional railway manager’s offices in Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram this week. 

“Thousands of people, especially the daily commuters, depend on the Railways to reach their destinations,” said Friends on Rail secretary Lyons J. “And, in Kerala, which doesn’t have suburban services like in cities such as Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, thousands of office-goers depend on the passenger and MEMU trains. The Railways had canceled many passenger services and nearly all MEMUs.”

The authorities were citing a shortage of loco-pilots as the reason for not restoring services, noted Lyons. “The fact that the Railways did not carry out a recruitment drive pointed to the lack of interest in resuming services,” he said, adding that Kerala had been facing bias for a long. 

“While the Railways dilly-dallies on resuming the passenger services, many rakes are rusting in the yards. As such the rakes that Kerala receives are the ones discarded by Tamil Nadu,” Lyons alleged.  
Members of Friends on Rails said they would demand the restoration of concession for senior citizens and other facilities, too. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Railways Kerala passengers’ association pandemic Covid Friends on Rails demonstrations passenger services
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp