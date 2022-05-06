STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Drones banned near defence R&D lab

The Ernakulam District Collector on Thursday banned the flying of drones and other aerial platforms near the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL) in  Thrikkakara.

Published: 06th May 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Drone image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

Drone image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District Collector on Thursday banned the flying of drones and other aerial platforms near the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL) in  Thrikkakara. The ban was imposed as NPOL came under the defence ministry. There are high-valued research and development activities, including Sonar technology, taking place at NPOL, sources noted. The district administration invoked section 83(1) of the Kerala Police Act to declare the location an high-security area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp