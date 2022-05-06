STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kerala’s first fintech accelerator launched

‘OpenUp’ is set up by fintech firm Open Financial Technologies, which is state’s first unicorn, in association with KSUM.

Published: 06th May 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Fintech, Financial technology

Representational image.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aiming to create an effective ecosystem for startups in fintech sector, Kerala’s first fintech accelerator cohort, ‘Open- Up,’ was launched at the Fintech Summit 2022, organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) here on Thursday. ‘OpenUp’ is set up by fintech firm Open Financial Technologies, which is state’s first unicorn, in association with KSUM.

Open, which also enjoys the distinction of being India’s 100th unicorn, has earmarked Rs 100 crore for the programme, having plans to include around 500 startups in the accelerator in five years. Preman Dinaraj, chairman, Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission, inaugurated the Fintech Summit 2022 and also launched ‘Open Up’.

“ Entrepreneurship, innovation, intelligence and daring are what really help youngsters set up a promising venture,” Dinaraj said while inaugurating the summit. Around 20 fintech startups displayed their products at the expo held on the sidelines of the one-day summit, which featured experts-led panel discussions startup pitching, besides the Hitachi National Innovation Challenge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala fintech
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp