Kerala’s first fintech accelerator launched

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aiming to create an effective ecosystem for startups in fintech sector, Kerala’s first fintech accelerator cohort, ‘Open- Up,’ was launched at the Fintech Summit 2022, organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) here on Thursday. ‘OpenUp’ is set up by fintech firm Open Financial Technologies, which is state’s first unicorn, in association with KSUM.

Open, which also enjoys the distinction of being India’s 100th unicorn, has earmarked Rs 100 crore for the programme, having plans to include around 500 startups in the accelerator in five years. Preman Dinaraj, chairman, Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission, inaugurated the Fintech Summit 2022 and also launched ‘Open Up’.

“ Entrepreneurship, innovation, intelligence and daring are what really help youngsters set up a promising venture,” Dinaraj said while inaugurating the summit. Around 20 fintech startups displayed their products at the expo held on the sidelines of the one-day summit, which featured experts-led panel discussions startup pitching, besides the Hitachi National Innovation Challenge.