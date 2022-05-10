Bridge widening to end travel woes of West Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For decades, the residents of Fort Kochi and Mattancherry had to take the long route, bypassing the narrow bridges not even wide enough for a bicycle. It is a common sight here to see people carrying bicycles on their shoulders and crossing bridges. But all that will soon be a thing of the past. The Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) has started work on widening the narrow bridges as part of the smart city mission project. They have already completed the works at Sir Sayyid Muhammed Bridge across the Calvathy canal.

“Earlier, only pedestrians were able to use the bridge. Now, the bridge has been widened to nearly three meters. With this, vehicles can freely cross the canal. The new bridge will help residents access the school and community hall on the other side of the canal easily,” said T K Ashraf, councillor and the health standing committee chairperson.

Meanwhile, widening work is underway on other bridges, which include Adhikari Valappu East Bridge and Chungam bridge. The CSML has initiated the project for Rs 9 crore. “The pile cap construction of the Adhikari Valappu East Bridge has already started. We are planning to complete both the projects by November,” said a CSML official. Meanwhile, CSML CEO S Shanavas said the new bridges will end the travel woes of west Kochi residents.