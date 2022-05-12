Kerala has LaLiga India’s highest fan base

By Express News Service

KOCHI: LaLiga, the premier Spanish football league, has the highest viewership in Kerala among all Indian states, said Jose Antonio Cachaza, managing director of LaLiga India. He was on a visit to Kochi as part of the fifth anniversary celebration of LaLiga India’s founding date.

According to Jose, LaLiga matches have a 23 per cent viewership on Viacom18 from Kerala. The state constitutes 43 per cent of viewership from South India. “Our audience base in Kerala has been growing consistently for the past five years.

It is a very well-known fact that Malayalis are passionate about football. We are committed to strengthening the connection we have with our fans by improving their viewing experi-ence, organising engagement campaigns and more,” Jose said.

In 2018, LaLiga had organised the Toyota Yaris World Tournament, where Spanish club Girona FC played

against the Australian club Melbourne FC in Kochi. When asked about bringing European clubs to India, Jose said that it would be an expensive venture. LaLiga India has many plans for their future, he added.