STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Voice of the fisherfolk

Journalist K A Shaji’s new documentary talks about the lives of fisherfolk struggling with sea erosion

Published: 12th May 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Thiruvananthapuram’s coastal areas have been facing severe sea erosion for the past few years. Many fisherfolk who lost their home to sea attack live in rehabilitation camps. Journalist K A Shaji’s new documentary focuses on coastal erosion and debates the idea that Vizhinjam international port construction activities contributed to this. 

Titled Stolen Shorelines, the 35-minute documentary tries to capture the life of coastal areas. It voices the concerns of fisherfolk and alleges that port construction activities causes sea erosion. The documentary talks about their trials and tribulations, and struggle to bring this issue to the fore.

Written and directed by K A Shaji, the documentary showcases how fishing villages like Kovalam, Vizhinjam, Veli, Valiyathura, Kallumoodu, Bheemapalli and Muttathara have been affected by sea erosion. Shaji, who used to frequently visit Vizhinjam and other coastal villages to write news stories, wanted to narrate their struggles to a bigger audience. 

The documentary has visuals captured over a year worth of conversations with fisherfolk where they talk about their struggles. “Human interventions amplify coastal and environmental degradation. We documented the changes happening in the coastal areas. After speaking to experts, I found that port construction caused it. This issue affects the lives and livelihoods of fisherfolk. It shouldn’t be taken lightly,” said Shaji.

Environmental activist AJ Vijayan says in the documentary that Vizhinjam isn’t a natural port and building an artificial port has led to coastal erosion and accretion. “This causes beaches to erode and affects natural sediment transport. As the construction activities at the port progresses, it will lead to further environmental disasters,” said Vijayan. 

The documentary will be released on June 5, World Environment Day. It will be screened in Valiyathura in the presence of the coastal community and field experts. Shaji hopes to screen the documentary across the country and generate awareness about the issue. “This is a larger environmental issue and the documentary was conceived on those lines,” says Shaji. 

Syed Shiyaz Mirza and Sooraj Ambalathara handled the camera. Kalyani Vallath is the narrator, while Roshni Rajan, Bhavapriya J U, Salini Reghunandan and Archana Kala Sajikumar took care of research and documentation. Kannan Mamoo made the sketches and posters were designed by Shafeek  Subaida Hakkim. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp