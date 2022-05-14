Doctor popular!

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When Dr Godfrey Lopez T took charge at the Primary Health Centre, Puthukurichy in Kadinamkulam near Thiruvananthapuram 14 years ago, little did he or the people of the village know that it was the beginning of many warm lifelong friendships.

He was more than a doctor to them all these years — a camaraderie beyond doctor-patient relationships. Now, as Godfrey is getting ready to transfer out, all of Kadinamkulam is under a sad spell. Ask anyone in the panchayat and they will applaud Dr Godfrey and his services. He was the medical officer at the PHC, which is now a Family Health Centre (FHC). The people of the panchayat love him for all he has done for them, especially during the pandemic. Dr Godfrey is transferred to an FHC in Mangalapuram soon and the panchayat is organising a farewell party for him on Saturday.

Panchayat president Ajitha Ani said the relationship Dr Godfrey and the people of Kadinamkulam shared was endearing. “People are sad to watch him go. Many of them told me this personally. He was very cooperative and helpful. Everyone will miss him,” said Ajitha.

Pandemic support

According to former panchayat president Felix P, Dr Godfrey held the panchayat’s hand through the pandemic. “The moment we learnt about the disease, he organised a class for the panchayat members, staff and other stakeholders. He chalked out a well-thought plan,” says Felix. Thanks to the doctor, the panchayat was prepared to face even the first wave of the pandemic. It had two CFLTCs, an Institutional Quarantine Centre and a good medical team.

“Dr Godfrey risked his work round the clock. During the pandemic, he was always just a call away. His efforts helped us manage the pandemic better. He has initiated many facilities at the centre and even tried to launch a dialysis centre. But that didn’t materialise,” says Felix.

People’s own

Political parties and the public are chipping in for the farewell party. “He was not just a doctor. He was family. Dr Godfrey was a warm, happy person who puts you at ease even when you are sick. He is so dedicated, that he would spend most of his time at the hospital. I have even seen him help patients, financially. He will forever be in our hearts,” says Kadinamkulam Sabu, Coirfed district director board member and CPM local committee secretary. The 52-year-old doctor, who graduated from Government Medical College, Thiruvanthapuram in 1989, says he will miss the place and the people. He says all the good he did in the panchayat was a collective effort. “I hail from this locality. So for me, working here is special as it is home,” says Dr Godfrey.