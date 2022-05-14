STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sexual abuse charge: CBI questions Hibi Eden

The CBI on Friday recorded the statement of Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden in connection with a sexual abuse allegation filed by the solar scam accused. 

Published: 14th May 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 07:05 AM

Ernakulam MLA Hibi Eden

Congress MP Hibi Eden (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI on Friday recorded the statement of Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden in connection with a sexual abuse allegation filed by the solar scam accused. CBI sources said he was summoned to the Central Public Works Department Guest House and questioned for over one hour. The CBI decided to question Hibi after the probe team collected evidence from the assembly quarters in Thiruvananthapuram last month. 

The solar scam accused had levelled sexual abuse allegations against Hibi, who was then an MLA. The victim had alleged that she was sexually abused by Eden at the assembly quarters in 2013. It was in August 2021 that CBI registered cases against Congress leaders, including Hibi Eden, on a sexual abuse complaint filed by the solar scam accused.

