STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Take a breather

Awareness and timely diagnosis are key factors in the fight against asthma  

Published: 17th May 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Asthma

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Underdiagnosis and non-adherence to treatment are contributing significantly to the rising number of asthma cases in the state. Global population-based studies estimate that around 20 to 70% of patients with asthma remain undiagnosed and hence untreated. 

The Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study says India is home to over 30 million asthmatics, accounting for 13.09% of the global burden. India accounts for over 42% of all global asthma deaths.Lack of disease awareness, poor adherence to inhalation therapy, illiteracy, poverty, and social stigma are factors directly affecting these numbers. Patients often overlook their early symptoms, which eventually lands them in a more critical state. According to the Global Asthma Network (GAN) study, 82% of patients with early symptoms and 70% of patients with severe asthma remain undiagnosed in India.

Social stigma
Addressing the social stigma toward asthma is very important. “When a patient consults a doctor, only 71% of doctors diagnose them as asthmatic while around 29% choose to use other terminologies. Also, only 23% of asthmatic patients call their disease asthma. Patients also barely adhere to medication and mostly take symptom-driven treatment,” said Dr Paramez A R, consultant pulmonologist, Lisie Hospital, Kochi.

“The stigma forces many patients to hide their disease. Only when the symptoms aggravate, do they consult a physician and take the prescribed medication,” said Dr Hari Lakshmanan P, consultant pulmonologist, Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi. He added that many patients discontinue using inhalers once they feel better. “This often leads to a flare-up of symptoms which can worsen the condition of the patient,” he said.

What is Asthma?
Asthma, is a chronic respiratory disease that causes difficulty in breathing, chest pain, cough, and wheezing. The disease affects the airways of the lungs, causing chronic inflammation, which makes the airways more sensitive to triggers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp