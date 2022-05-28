Leaders should focus on people-to-people relations: Japanese Consul-General

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid flourishing cooperation between India and Japan across multiple sectors, Japanese Consul-General Taga Masayuki San visited Kochi on Thursday. On his visit to the Centre for Public Policy Research here, he stressed that leadership talks — PM to PM and summit to summit — must focus on people-to-people relations to strengthen the ties between India and Japan.

He delivered a lecture on ‘Evolving Japan-India relations in the 21st century,’ touching upon the 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Japan, and their ‘special strategic and global partnership’ in the 21st century. The lecture was followed by a question-answer session with the audience, and a media interaction.