Kerala: 'First Hit in Kochi' graffiti written on rail coach exposes major security breach in metro yard

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police have launched a probe into the incident in which a graffiti writing 'First Hit in Kochi' was noticed on the wall of a Kochi metro rail coach at its yard in Muttam, near Aluva here.

The graffiti was noticed on the outer wall of the coach which was parked at Kochi Metro Rail Limited's yard at Muttom for routine maintenance.

A case has been registered at Kochi Metro Police Station and a probe is on as the incident is considered a major security breach.

"The staff of the yard noticed the writing on May 22. It was written using a spray paint can. We are looking into it," said a police officer with Kochi Metro Police Station at Cusat junction.

A high-level team under KMRL Managing Director Loknath Behera, who is a former state police chief, has started reviewing the incident to ascertain whether it was the handiwork of some miscreants who managed to sneak into a high-security zone yard or if an insider was involved in it.

"The coach on which the writing was noticed, has been lying at the yard for maintenance for the last few days. There is tight security in place at the yard which is also under CCTV surveillance. We have started analysing the CCTV visuals. It's not easy to trespass into the yard as a dozen police personnel are posted on duty round the clock," said the officer.