CBI takes over probe into ‘murder’ of bizman, woman staffer in Abu Dhabi

Published: 15th November 2022 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI has taken over the investigation into the suspected murder of a Kozhikode native businessman and a woman employee in Abu Dhabi in 2020, following a directive by the Kerala High Court in September. Harris Tattammaparampil aka T P Harris, and his office manager Densy, a native of Chalakkudy, were found dead in an apartment on March 3, 2020.

The case, first registered at the Nilambur police station on July 13, 2022, was handed over to the CBI as the incident took place in Abu Dhabi and coordination with foreign agencies is required in the probe.
The complainant in the case is Harris’ sister Harifa. The CBI has arraigned Shaibin Ashraf, an accused in the murder of Mysuru-based healer Shaba Sherif, and seven others in the FIR submitted at Kochi court. The other accused are Nasleena K C, Rasheed K C, Noushad, Fasil, Shameem, Shabeen Rahman, Muhammad Ajmal, Shafeeque, Nishad and Sundaran.

On April 29, five persons threatened self-immolation in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram claiming that they committed crimes after being hired by Shaibin and they were later cheated by him. A subsequent probe revealed that Shaibin had abducted Shaba Sherif and kept him in captivity for over a year at a house in Malappuram. The healer was murdered after he refused to reveal the secret potion of his medicine. Shaibin was arrested in May this year.

The crime branch, which later probed the Shaba Sharif case, found that Shaibin was also involved in Harris’ murder. 

As per the complaint, Harris married Nasleena -- one of the accused persons -- on January 10, 2010, and they were living in Abu Dhabi. Later, Harris befriended Shaibin, who allegedly established an illicit relationship with Nasleema. This led Harris to pronounce Talaq. Later, Shaibin was arrested by the Abu Dhabi police in a ganja case. Shaibin believed that Harris was behind the arrest. In March 2018, Shaibin tried to kill Harris on the premises of the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Later, Shaibin, Nasleena and Rasheed, another accused, hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Harris, the complaint said.

Harifa alleged that an autopsy of Harris’s body was not carried out in Abu Dhabi and it was brought to his native place Malayamma on March 6, 2020. The CBI has charged the accused persons with murder and criminal conspiracy. 

