Home Cities Kochi

Leaky manhole stinks up Ernakulam Junction railway station

On Wednesday night, however, all the work came to naught as more filth emerged from the manhole.

Published: 25th November 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Railway Station

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Even as the state gears up to welcome Sabarimala pilgrims from all over the country, one of the most important railway stations en route is a stinking mess, due to a leaking manhole. The entrance to the Ernakulam Junction station has been inundated with sewage water for the past four days.

“On Wednesday, fire and rescue services department personnel cleaned up the area following complaints by the public,” said a headload worker at the station. According to him, toilet water has been spilling onto the road in front of the station since Monday.

“It was only after repeated complaints that the Railways stepped in on Wednesday and cleaning workers poured lotion along with bleach all over the area. This reduced the stink, but the water continued to flow out. After this, fire force personnel came in and cleaned up the drain,” he said.

On Wednesday night, however, all the work came to naught as more filth emerged from the manhole. According to Robert M, a passenger, though water is not gushing from the manhole, it was still leaking. “Later on Thursday, the Railways pressed into service a tanker and pump to clear out the manhole.

It seems the drain carrying the toilet waste is blocked somewhere and until they clear it, the problem will persist,” he added. However, railway officials said the problem is being sorted out. The filthy water is getting collected at the place where KSRTC buses for the pilgrims usually park.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manhole Ernakulam Junction station
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp