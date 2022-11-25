Leaky manhole stinks up Ernakulam Junction railway station

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the state gears up to welcome Sabarimala pilgrims from all over the country, one of the most important railway stations en route is a stinking mess, due to a leaking manhole. The entrance to the Ernakulam Junction station has been inundated with sewage water for the past four days.

“On Wednesday, fire and rescue services department personnel cleaned up the area following complaints by the public,” said a headload worker at the station. According to him, toilet water has been spilling onto the road in front of the station since Monday.

“It was only after repeated complaints that the Railways stepped in on Wednesday and cleaning workers poured lotion along with bleach all over the area. This reduced the stink, but the water continued to flow out. After this, fire force personnel came in and cleaned up the drain,” he said.

On Wednesday night, however, all the work came to naught as more filth emerged from the manhole. According to Robert M, a passenger, though water is not gushing from the manhole, it was still leaking. “Later on Thursday, the Railways pressed into service a tanker and pump to clear out the manhole.

It seems the drain carrying the toilet waste is blocked somewhere and until they clear it, the problem will persist,” he added. However, railway officials said the problem is being sorted out. The filthy water is getting collected at the place where KSRTC buses for the pilgrims usually park.

