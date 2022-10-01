Home Cities Kochi

Can’t criticise Islam in Kerala: C Ravichandran

There was a time when I was called a communist. But as I started criticising Islam and reservation, I have a got a new title. Because, in Kerala, you cannot criticise Islam.

Published: 01st October 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

C Ravichandran (Photo | ENS)

C Ravichandran (Photo | ENS)

By Krishna P S
Express News Service

Academic and co-founder of the atheist collective EsSENSE Global,  C Ravichandran opens up to The New Indian Express.

Excerpts from an interview

What do Litmus meetings aim for?
Fact-based politics is one. Politics now is completely based on lies, claims, and counterclaims. Nothing to do with facts. One leader recently said in court: “We didn’t resort to violence in the assembly, sir.” All of us have seen the video, haven’t we? So, was it not a white lie, an insult to the public? Similarly, if some government brings a positive project, opposing parties raise a ruckus. Say, for example, the K-Rail project or the Farm Bills. No one looks at the merit... just blind opposition is what is happening now. Another focal point is evidence-based medicine. Third point, of course, is the call for a humanism-based society.


You recently stated that communism had turned into a religion...

I call it the fourth religion. Communism through the vote is negligent; in most countries, they come to power using violence. It is based on absolutism. In my point of view, no single class should have power over others. Then it becomes fascism. The followers, or communists, behave like devotees. The ‘religion’ has a prophet and a book written by him. If one questions anything, he becomes a ‘varga vanchakan (traitor)’. They hold on to economical superstition, too. The difference is that economic superstition will affect the entire society, not just one community like other religions!

Why do you support CAA-NRC?
Yes. The Citizenship Amendment Act only gives citizenship [to persecuted minorities of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh], and doesn’t take it away. However, in 1976, we added secularism to our Constitution. So, you cannot discriminate against any religion. But as a country, we require a citizenship registry. So, we need a CAA-NRC, implemented without filtering based on religion.

You have been against reservation....
Caste is a collectivist idea. Reservation never benefits people who are genuinely backwards or marginalised. It’s a myth. It helps the cream, caste ‘lords’ and ‘lord’ castes. 

Of late, you have been called a ‘Sanghi’... 
I have been criticising the Sangh and Hindutva for a long time. I am against all religions and belief systems. There was a time when I was called a communist. But as I started criticising Islam and reservation, I have a got a new title. Because, in Kerala, you cannot criticise Islam. For some people, that’s when the hand starts trembling.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EsSENSE Global islam Litmus CAA NRC
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp