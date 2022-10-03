Implement uniform Holy Mass mode speedily: Mar Thazhath to parishes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Unified Holy Mass should be immediately implemented in parishes under the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, said Mar Andrews Thazhath, the apostolic administrator of the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly. He issued a circular regarding the Synod decision which comes right on the heels of the letter from the Vatican.

In a letter dated September 20, Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, the prefect, directed Mar Thazhath to implement without any further delay the directives of the Apostolic See regarding the unitary mode of celebrating the Holy Mass. According to the circular sent by the apostolic administrator, the unified mode, as decided in the synod, has to be observed.

“In the case of those parishes that face difficulties in implementing the unitary mode of holy mass, an application seeking the dispensation, to educate the laity about the Synodal decision on the Sacred Liturgy, can be submitted to the apostolic administrator or the Archeparchy office,” said the circular.

“However, even if the parishes get a dispensation, they have to ensure that whenever the bishops arrive they are offered the facility to conduct the unified holy mass since the Synodal decision has been strictly followed by them,” said Mar Thazhath in the letter. Also, the bishops and the priests, who arrive in the parishes to officiate funeral rites or other rituals, shouldn’t be stopped from offering a unitary mode of Holy Mass, added the archbishop.

In the letter to Mar Thazhath, Cardinal Sandri had said that the directive comes after the Dicastery continued to receive letters and petitions from the clergy and faithful of the Archeparchy about the non-implementation of the decision of the Syro-Malabar Church on the unitary mode.

The Cardinal’s letter said, “While leaving any additional pastoral practicalities to the prudential judgement of Mar Thazhath, it seems necessary to immediately end the confusion about the principles and to make clear beyond any doubt that all the bishops, priests, religious and laity are obliged to comply with the Synodal decision on the Sacred Liturgy.”

