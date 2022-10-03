Home Cities Kochi

Implement uniform Holy Mass mode speedily: Mar Thazhath to parishes

A circular regarding the Synod decision was issued right on the heels of letter from Vatican

Published: 03rd October 2022 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Unified Holy Mass should be immediately implemented in parishes under the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, said Mar Andrews Thazhath, the apostolic administrator of the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly.  He issued a circular regarding the Synod decision which comes right on the heels of the letter from the Vatican. 

In a letter dated September 20, Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, the prefect, directed Mar Thazhath to implement without any further delay the directives of the Apostolic See regarding the unitary mode of celebrating the Holy Mass. According to the circular sent by the apostolic administrator, the unified mode, as decided in the synod, has to be observed. 

“In the case of those parishes that face difficulties in implementing the unitary mode of holy mass, an application seeking the dispensation, to educate the laity about the Synodal decision on the Sacred Liturgy, can be submitted to the apostolic administrator or the Archeparchy office,” said the circular. 

“However, even if the parishes get a dispensation, they have to ensure that whenever the bishops arrive they are offered the facility to conduct the unified holy mass since the Synodal decision has been strictly followed by them,” said Mar Thazhath in the letter. Also, the bishops and the priests, who arrive in the parishes to officiate funeral rites or other rituals, shouldn’t be stopped from offering a unitary mode of Holy Mass, added the archbishop. 

In the letter to Mar Thazhath, Cardinal Sandri had said that the directive comes after the Dicastery continued to receive letters and petitions from the clergy and faithful of the Archeparchy about the non-implementation of the decision of the Syro-Malabar Church on the unitary mode. 

The Cardinal’s letter said, “While leaving any additional pastoral practicalities to the prudential judgement of Mar Thazhath, it seems necessary to immediately end the confusion about the principles and to make clear beyond any doubt that all the bishops, priests, religious and laity are obliged to comply with the Synodal decision on the Sacred Liturgy.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Holy Mass Syro-Malabar Catholic Church
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp