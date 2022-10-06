Fishers seek crafts powered by diesel, LPG

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Considering the soaring price and scarcity of kerosene, the state government should help the traditional fishermen to purchase diesel or LPG powered country craft for marine fishing demanded Kerala Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi.

“Most of the country craft used by traditional fishermen for marine fishing use kerosene engine. The price of kerosene ranges from Rs 123 to Rs 127 per litre. Though the government provides a subsidy of Rs 25 per litre , each country craft will get only 129 litres a month which is not sufficient for a single day. The Matsyafed provides 145 litres of kerosene per month at subsidised rate.

But the fishermen have to pay the full amount while purchasing kerosene and the subsidy will be distributed after three years. The high price of kerosene has made the fuel unaffordable to fishermen, said Matsya Thozhilali Aikya vedi state president Charles George.

He also demanded that the state should reject the Central government’s offer to provide two big fishing vessels for deep sea fishing. “The Centre’s move is to open the fishing sector for corporates. Kerala had earlier sought Central assistance to provide 44 modern fishing boats to fishermen,” he said.

