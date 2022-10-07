Chill on the hill @ Kerala’s own ‘Scotland’
Vagamon, a dreamy hill station with verdant meadows, grassy hills, numerous little waterfalls and enveloping mists, is a quaint spot perfect for a little time out from busy lives.
Published: 07th October 2022 07:05 AM | Last Updated: 07th October 2022 07:05 AM | A+A A-
KOCHI: Vagamon, a dreamy hill station with verdant meadows, grassy hills, numerous little waterfalls and enveloping mists, is a quaint spot perfect for a little time out from busy lives.
This plantation town, which lies on the border of Kottayam and Idukki, is relatively untouched by urbanisation. This must be why it is known by monikers such as ‘Switzerland of Kerala’ and the ‘Scotland of Asia’.
Unexplored for centuries, this township doesn’t have a long history to boast. It was only in the 1920s that the British started tea plantations here. Now, scattered tea plantations are visible throughout the region.
Though the best time to visit Vagamon is after the monsoon, the fag end of the rainy season is also a rare experience for visitors. And walking through the mists and light showers is a must-do. (Beware of leeches.)
With the three hills — Thangal Hill, Murugan Hill and Kurisumala — Vagamon is known for trekking activities, caravan tourism and adventure activities. Not to forget the pine forests, Vagamon lake, meadows, barren hills, and Vagamon falls, which are some of the other attractions of the area. If you’re up for some adventure, try kayaking, paragliding, boating, etc. Even doing nothing is a wonderful experience here!
Vagamon
Where: Kottayam-Idukki border
From Kochi - 101.8km
Nearby attractions
Illikkal Kallu: 30.5km
Ilaveezhapoonchira: 28.7km
Kuttikanam: 24.8km
Parunthumpara: 36.3km
Ulipooni Wildlife Sanctuary: 10km