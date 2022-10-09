KMRL to open one more entrance at Vadakkekotta

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will open one more entrance of the Vadakkekotta metro station to the public from Monday. The stairs and escalators on the right side of the station are ready for operation. KMRL managing director Loknath Behra will inaugurate the entrance at 10.30am. With the opening of the metro station entrance, it will be easy for passengers coming from Vaikom, Kottayam, and Tripunithura towns to enter Vadakkekotta station and travel by metro without crossing the road. On September 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vadakkekotta and SN Junction metro stations which are part of the Phase 1 extension of the Kochi Metro.