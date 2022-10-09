Home Cities Kochi

KMRL to open one more entrance at Vadakkekotta

The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will open one more entrance of the Vadakkekotta metro station to the public from Monday.

Published: 09th October 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Metro Rail. (File Photo)

Kochi Metro Rail. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will open one more entrance of the Vadakkekotta metro station to the public from Monday. The stairs and escalators on the right side of the station are ready for operation. KMRL managing director Loknath Behra will inaugurate the entrance at 10.30am.

With the opening of the metro station entrance, it will be easy for passengers coming from Vaikom, Kottayam, and Tripunithura towns to enter Vadakkekotta station and travel by metro without crossing the road.

On September 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vadakkekotta and SN Junction metro stations which are part of the Phase 1 extension of the Kochi Metro.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Metro
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandavapura in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Photo | Udayashankar S)
Politics as a yatra without end
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
India in for another oil price shocker
Ambedkar, Tharoor, and dissidence
The long road to building roads for humans, not cars in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp