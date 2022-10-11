How are you... mentally?

Dr Roy Abraham Kallivayalil By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The theme of World Mental Health Day, 2022, is “Making mental health and well-being for all, a global priority”. The day has been observed every year since 1992, jointly by the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The World Mental Health Report, released by WHO on June 16, underscores the importance of mental health. It highlights why mental health should be a priority for all countries. Unfortunately, mental health is a subject of low priority in most low- and middle-income countries, including India.

Investment in mental health is abysmally poor in several countries, and India spends just 2% of its health budget on mental health. Contrast this with most developed and progressive nations, which spend at least 10%.

The world is facing uncertain times. The pandemic, wars in various countries, a climate emergency and the displacement of large populations have grave implications for mental health. There is widespread stigma and discrimination against people with mental health problems. Many countries have a mental health policy only on paper. There is little investment, poor support and infrastructure. This should end!

Studies show there has been a 25% increase in common mental disorders like anxiety and depression after the Covid outbreak. In India, we can already see the impact. Suicides are increasing on a scale as never before.

Kerala, one of the advanced states in health, saw suicide rate spike to 27.2 per lakh. Yet, we have no comprehensive national or state-level suicide-prevention programmes!

Suicide is the second biggest cause of death among young people. It also contributes the highest to life years lost, next only to cancer and heart disease. Alcoholism and drug addiction are other serious problems facing our society. Unfortunately, there is little concerted action from our authorities. The government policy seems to encourage alcoholism. In fact, 10% of all alcoholics end their lives in suicide.

There are three points to keep in mind while managing drug addiction availability, vulnerable personality and social environment. Availability of drugs should be made nearly impossible and vulnerable persons should be given mental health support and counselling.

Besides, our social environment should reflect our commitment to erradicating drug addiction. That is the only way to succeed. Fortunately, there are positive signs as well. New and effective ways of preventing mental health problems are now available.

Awareness programmes about common mental health problems, adolescent and school mental health programmes, and special attention to vulnerable sections like children, women, the disabled, the elderly, migrants and refugees are all necessary and effective.

The WHO motto “There is no health without mental health” can be achieved only through collaborative action. Let this observance inspire us to work together to make mental health a priority in India.

Troubling Times

Studies say there has been a 25% increase in common mental disorders across the world after the Covid outbreak. However, our mental health resources remain poor. Suicides are increasing in India. Kerala’s suicide rate jumped to 27.2 per lakh of population.



