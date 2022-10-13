KMRL to begin phase-II work connecting city centre to Infopark, Kakkanad by Jan 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: KMRL has started preparatory works for Phase-II of Kochi Metro that connects city centre to Infopark and Kakkanad. The preparatory works, including the widening of roads along phase-II alignment and the land acquisition, are in progress. The tenders inviting a project management consultancy have also been floated by KMRL. KMRL envisages starting the actual construction of Phase II by the end of January 2023.

The first meeting of stakeholders was held on Tuesday at KMRL’s corporate office to discuss the progress of Phase-II preparatory works after the Central cabinet approved the project. The meeting was attended by Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, KMRL managing director Loknath Behera, Thrikkakkara MLA Uma Thomas, collector Renu Raj, commissioner of police Nagaraju Chakilam, additional secretary, Kochi Corporation, V S Shibu, and councillors from the areas coming under Phase-II alignment.

KMRL officials presented the approved alignment of Phase-II to the stakeholders and requested their support to achieve the humongous task of completing the project in a short span of 24 months. At the meeting, Hibi Eden suggested that KMRL should improve roads along the proposed alignment and also the roads through which traffic would be diverted to make sure that there is a free flow of traffic.

Keeping in mind the flash floods that occur during monsoon, Thrikkakkara MLA Uma Thomas suggested KMRL to relook into the drainage plan of the catchment area of Phase-II. The councillors extended their support unanimously for Phase II. KMRL said that regular meetings would be held to update people’s representatives on the progress of work and also to consider their suggestions.

By end of October, geotechnical investigation for the new stretch will begin. “The state government’s administrative sanction for land acquisition for stations is awaited,” said an official release. KMRL is planning to float tenders for construction by the end of November or the beginning of December 2022.

