Illegal hoardings: Kerala High Court flexes muscle, flays state govt

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday flayed the state government for not implementing the court’s directives and the government circulars against the erection of illegal flex boards, hoardings, and banners in public places such as the road margins and medians. Justice Devan Ramachandran, while hearing cases relating to the erection of unauthorised flags and banners, observed that the High Court was pursuing the issue for the last four years.

The court said the police and the local authorities are also fearing to comply with the directives.It also sought the view of the state government on the information that a police officer in New Mahe was transferred because he had removed the unauthorised flags and banners of a political party.

The court said there are unauthorised flags, boards, banners, etc in several parts of Kalamasseri and Aluva in Ernakulam district and no action has been taken yet. He directed the secretaries of the Kalamassery and Aluva municipalities and the police officers in charge of the area to be present before the court on October 19. The High Court has asked the government to respond to the issue straightway rather than playing hide and seek.

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday flayed the state government for not implementing the court’s directives and the government circulars against the erection of illegal flex boards, hoardings, and banners in public places such as the road margins and medians. Justice Devan Ramachandran, while hearing cases relating to the erection of unauthorised flags and banners, observed that the High Court was pursuing the issue for the last four years. The court said the police and the local authorities are also fearing to comply with the directives.It also sought the view of the state government on the information that a police officer in New Mahe was transferred because he had removed the unauthorised flags and banners of a political party. The court said there are unauthorised flags, boards, banners, etc in several parts of Kalamasseri and Aluva in Ernakulam district and no action has been taken yet. He directed the secretaries of the Kalamassery and Aluva municipalities and the police officers in charge of the area to be present before the court on October 19. The High Court has asked the government to respond to the issue straightway rather than playing hide and seek.