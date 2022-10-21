Cyber fraudster poses as KSEB official, swindles Rs 2 lakh from Alangad native

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Another Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) bill-related cyber cheating has been reported in Ernakulam district after an Alangad native lost Rs 2 lakh from his credit card after fraudsters accessed his mobile phone using an app. Ernakulam Rural Cyber police station has registered a case and launched a probe into the incident.

On October 10, the 55-year-old man approached the police with a complaint regarding money lost following a cyber fraud. According to a police official, he received a message from an unknown number claiming to be a representative of KSEB at 5.18pm on September 16. He was informed that he had to update his KSEB bill to pay the monthly bills.

“The accused person suggested to the victim that for updating the KSEB bill, he has to download an app named ‘Quick Support’ from Google Play Store. Believing that the directions are given by a KSEB representative, the victim installed the app,” the officer said.

For paying the electricity bill, the victim was later directed to give credit card details in the app. “He was also asked to register the OTP number received on his mobile phone in the app. The OTP was received twice and Rs 2 lakh was deducted from his credit card account. He realised the cheating only when he got the credit card bill.”

The police have registered a case of cheating and impersonation by means of a computer device. The app installed by the victim is a remote access one which is used for screen sharing and error diagnosis. The police say they are trying to track down the accused person who benefited from the transaction. “Often, the fraudsters order gadgets or gift cards using the money they siphon off from credit cards. Even a little delay in registering the case would make it difficult to track the transaction. The KSEB bill-related fraud has been reported in several parts of the state,” the officer said.

Advocate Jiyas Jamal, founder of Cyber Suraksha Foundation, said the misuse of remote access apps has increased in the recent times. “By installing the app and logging in using it, we are allowing other persons to access our computer or mobile phone. Last month, a consumer had a similar experience when she received a message claiming that her electricity supply will be disconnected due to non-payment of the bill. The message contained a phone number and when she dialled the number, she was also asked to install a remote access app and she lost around Rs 20,000,” he said.

