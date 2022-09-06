A stroll over Mahabali’s netherworld 

Fazal Rahman Chembulangad By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Onam is here, and this week we dive straight into what’s known as King Mahabali’s netherworld -- Pathalam on the western edge of Kuttikkattukara, Eloor. According to mythology, the word pathalam means the abyss of Asuras.

Former councillor Joseph Sherry says the Pathalam is a historically important suburb of Kochi. While tracing the origin of the place’s name, the first legend that pops up is about the Pathalam caves and their link to Mahabali.

“There used to be several caves here decades ago,” says Joseph. “It was believed that they were part of the Pathala, where Lord Vishnu, in his Vamana avatar, sent Mahabali to. We believe Mahabali went through a tunnel to the Thrikkakara temple, and settled under it in devotion.”

Another folklore is associated with the Mahabharata. According to legend, Duryodhana had conspired to finish off the Pandavas by setting afire their arakkillam, palace-in-exile made of shellac wax. But, the vigilant Pandavas built a tunnel to escape the fire. “Parts of that tunnel came to be known as Pathalam caves,” says local resident, Manikandan.

Another resident, Francis M J, believes the tunnel was built during Tipu Sultan’s invasion. “It connected Kochi to Kodungallur,” he says. There is little historical documentation to corroborate these tales. And the caves don’t exist anymore.

“During the Idukki dam’s construction, loads of vital materials were shipped in here via the river network, and large cranes were used to shift them,” says Shobhan K N, 72, a former Hindalco employee and resident of Pathalam.

“The caves were pulled down to install the cranes; it was about 60 years ago. I remember spelunking up to 3km through the caves.” Setting aside anecdotes, Changampuzha Samskarika Kendra president P Prakash says the caves could have been formed by the dissolution of limestone and the natural transformation of rocks. “Stories may have been woven around them,” he says.

On the Mahabharata link, however, Prakash notes the arakillam was said to be situated close to the district panchayat building at Thrikkakara. “A similar cave had been found there, too, about 50 years ago,” he adds. “It used to be called Mudikkuzhi. The Seaport-Airport Road stretches over that spot now.”

KOCHI: Onam is here, and this week we dive straight into what’s known as King Mahabali’s netherworld -- Pathalam on the western edge of Kuttikkattukara, Eloor. According to mythology, the word pathalam means the abyss of Asuras. Former councillor Joseph Sherry says the Pathalam is a historically important suburb of Kochi. While tracing the origin of the place’s name, the first legend that pops up is about the Pathalam caves and their link to Mahabali. “There used to be several caves here decades ago,” says Joseph. “It was believed that they were part of the Pathala, where Lord Vishnu, in his Vamana avatar, sent Mahabali to. We believe Mahabali went through a tunnel to the Thrikkakara temple, and settled under it in devotion.” Another folklore is associated with the Mahabharata. According to legend, Duryodhana had conspired to finish off the Pandavas by setting afire their arakkillam, palace-in-exile made of shellac wax. But, the vigilant Pandavas built a tunnel to escape the fire. “Parts of that tunnel came to be known as Pathalam caves,” says local resident, Manikandan. Another resident, Francis M J, believes the tunnel was built during Tipu Sultan’s invasion. “It connected Kochi to Kodungallur,” he says. There is little historical documentation to corroborate these tales. And the caves don’t exist anymore. “During the Idukki dam’s construction, loads of vital materials were shipped in here via the river network, and large cranes were used to shift them,” says Shobhan K N, 72, a former Hindalco employee and resident of Pathalam. “The caves were pulled down to install the cranes; it was about 60 years ago. I remember spelunking up to 3km through the caves.” Setting aside anecdotes, Changampuzha Samskarika Kendra president P Prakash says the caves could have been formed by the dissolution of limestone and the natural transformation of rocks. “Stories may have been woven around them,” he says. On the Mahabharata link, however, Prakash notes the arakillam was said to be situated close to the district panchayat building at Thrikkakara. “A similar cave had been found there, too, about 50 years ago,” he adds. “It used to be called Mudikkuzhi. The Seaport-Airport Road stretches over that spot now.”