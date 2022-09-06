Home Cities Kochi

A stroll over Mahabali’s netherworld 

Former councillor Joseph Sherry says the Pathalam is a historically important suburb of Kochi.

Published: 06th September 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Pathalam

By Fazal Rahman Chembulangad
Express News Service

KOCHI: Onam is here, and this week we dive straight into what’s known as King Mahabali’s netherworld -- Pathalam on the western edge of Kuttikkattukara, Eloor. According to mythology, the word pathalam means the abyss of Asuras.  

Former councillor Joseph Sherry says the Pathalam is a historically important suburb of Kochi. While tracing the origin of the place’s name, the first legend that pops up is about the Pathalam caves and their link to Mahabali. 

“There used to be several caves here decades ago,” says Joseph. “It was believed that they were part of the Pathala, where Lord Vishnu, in his Vamana avatar, sent Mahabali to. We believe Mahabali went through a tunnel to the Thrikkakara temple, and settled under it in devotion.”

Another folklore is associated with the Mahabharata. According to legend, Duryodhana had conspired to finish off the Pandavas by setting afire their arakkillam, palace-in-exile made of shellac wax. But, the vigilant Pandavas built a tunnel to escape the fire. “Parts of that tunnel came to be known as Pathalam caves,” says local resident, Manikandan.

Another resident, Francis M J, believes the tunnel was built during Tipu Sultan’s invasion. “It connected Kochi to Kodungallur,” he says. There is little historical documentation to corroborate these tales. And the caves don’t exist anymore. 

“During the Idukki dam’s construction, loads of vital materials were shipped in here via the river network, and large cranes were used to shift them,” says Shobhan K N, 72, a former Hindalco employee and resident of Pathalam. 

“The caves were pulled down to install the cranes; it was about 60 years ago. I remember spelunking up to 3km through the caves.” Setting aside anecdotes, Changampuzha Samskarika Kendra president P Prakash says the caves could have been formed by the dissolution of limestone and the natural transformation of rocks. “Stories may have been woven around them,” he says.

On the Mahabharata link, however, Prakash notes the arakillam was said to be situated close to the district panchayat building at Thrikkakara. “A similar cave had been found there, too, about 50 years ago,” he adds. “It used to be called Mudikkuzhi. The Seaport-Airport Road stretches over that spot now.”  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp