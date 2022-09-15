Blood sport? Nah, Child’s play!  

Aman Mathew Sunish and Mahima Anna Jacob By

KOCHI: Mixed martial arts or MMA is often termed ‘bloodsport’, ‘dangerous’, and ‘barbaric’. Most people would roll their eyes when MMA training for children is mentioned. Most, not all. Trashing the gory tag, several parents are now sending their children for training in the hybrid combat sport, which involves multiple disciplines such as boxing, Muay Thai, karate and judo.

And, dispelling myths about the sport, trainers say starting off MMA coaching at a tender age helps build a “strong base” for child development. Besides self-defence, military, and sporting purposes, MMA helps mental and spiritual development, too, they add.

Pranav Nair, 8, with trainer Sreejith M S

Little champ

Take seven-year-old Daksh S, for instance. With just seven months of training, he has already emerged as a gold medal winner in Kerala State Grappling Championship (under 30kg). Daksh’s father, Sreenath M, enrolled his son for MMA training in January under head coach Nizar Kareem at the Kasparov Fight Camp in Kochi. The little champ started training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (martial art discipline involving locks and chokes) under coach Swaminathan at the camp.

“Many children had turned obese during the pandemic crisis. Daksh, too, had become overweight,” says Sreenath.

“The training has helped him become physically fit. Another change I noticed was the remarkable reduction in agitation and aggression. He uses his pent-up energy while training, and that has transformed him into calmer, composed boy. His eating and sleeping patterns, too, have improved. Overall, I can see that he has become more focused, and that is helping in the academic side as well.”

Coach Nizar says MMA routines involve “strength and conditioning exercises” that boost muscle strength. Then, there are different stretches to increase flexibility and joint mobility. “Training in MMA increases one’s reflexes and timing, and also improves brain and body coordination,” he adds. “Additionally, an MMA regime teaches the importance of discipline.”

‘Helps build strong mindset’

Susanna Mathew, assistant coach at Combat Fitness Cult in Kochi, agrees. “Introducing children to martial arts training, in general, drills in discipline. It also enhances mental strength, which is vital in the times we live in,” she says.

“Thus, martial arts, especially MMA, helps a child grow stronger — physically and mentally.”

Susanna says there is a “common misconception” that physical education sessions at school are enough for children to grow healthy and robust.

Asi Rocky with his son Ragnar, 12

“Yes physical education classes at schools are certainly beneficial, but they do not focus on particular skills the child can develop,” she adds. “Whereas, MMA training works on specific skills and techniques that the children can hone. That helps build confidence and strong mindset over time. Also, many health experts note that such training boosts the immunity system.”

Pappa’s boy, and girl

Kochi-based Tom Jose says his eight-year-old son, Christian Jo Tom, has been training ar Combat Fitness Cult for over a year. “I can vouch for the confidence part,” he says. “I have also noticed that, these days, he handles himself better, even when there is a sense of adversity or distress. Well, that’s exactly how I want my son to be as he grows up.”

Thomas George is yet another proud dad. After taking up MMA at Combat Fitness Cult to improve his physical fitness, Thomas got convinced he should enroll his daughter Abigail Rachel, 8, too. “I could experience the positive impact, so I thought of passing it on to my daughter as well,” he says. “ Then, of course, I wanted Abigail to master self-defence techniques, which are essential for girls. She has started off well basic moves like jabs and crosses.”

‘Better to start early’

The combat sport is seeing a spurt in Thiruvananthapuram, too. Coaches in the capital city note that the “entry age” in MMA training has come down from 15 to seven over the past couple of years.“It is always better to start training at a young age,” says Sreejith M S, founder and coach at Hybrid Fitness Studio in Thiruvananthapuram.

“We start off with basics in a specific martial art discipline, so that they’ll have a solid foundation, and then move on to MMA.”Since MMA involves techniques of various martial art forms, he adds children do evolve into emotionally stronger individuals.

Ashwati Methil

with daughter Gia R

“I have noticed that they become capable of expressing their thoughts clearly, without inhibitions or hesitance,” says Sreejith. “Also, students themselves realise the value of choosing healthy habits.”Ajai Kumar believes enrolling his 11-year-old son Makarand A Krishna for MMA training two years ago was one of his best decisions as a parent. “He was overweight, and we had to force him in the beginning to do exercises,” he says.

“But once the MMA training began, Makarand started enjoying it. Earlier, he used to shy away when other kids played at school. After taking up MMA classes, his confidence has increased, and he has begun mingling well.”

BFit Club partner and coach Sarath V G believes the rise in popularity of MMA could be also due to more tournaments and the films of Thai martial art ace Tony Jaa. “Sometimes, children themselves insist on MMA, thanks to online exposure to the sport,” he says. “Besides fitness and self-defence, there are aspects of excitement and thrill to the sport.”

Ashwati Methil, who has been learning karate for long, has now initiated her eight-year-old daughter Gia R into martial arts. “Recently, both of us received the yellow belt,” she says. “Once her foundation is set, the next leap will be into MMA.”

Asi Rocky, 34, has been learning MMA for the past one year. Seeing him training and the influence of Ultimate Fighting Championship inspired his 12-year-old son, Ragnar Rocky, too, to take up MMA.

“Currently, I am specialising in kickboxing, takedown and strike,” says Ragnar, who recently competed in a national kickboxing competition in Chengannur.

Asi says he is “proud of the person Ragnar is becoming”. He believes children receiving such training would stay away from drugs and social ills. “Being fit would become their mission. Gaming, consumption of fast food, etc, will automatically come down. Most importantly, martial arts instills a positive fighting spirit in children. In today’s world, one has to fight his or her way to succeed,” he says.

